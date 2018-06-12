Here’s what we know about Sandler’s on 9th

The new restaurant opens this month at 9th and Chestnut.

From left: tuna poke tacos, Sandler's on 9th Owner Paul "Paulie" Sandler and a trio of ice cream cones on the dessert menu. Provided

Sandler’s on 9th is about to shake up your restaurant opens at 9th and Chestnut in Center City.



The brainchild of owner, Paul “Paulie” Sandler, it will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving American comfort cuisine.

“This is a location that’s 40 years in the making for me. I’ve been in the business for a long time,” says Sandler. “What I’m trying to create here is a restaurant that has all the pieces that I’ve seen work while eliminating pieces that don’t work.”

Sandler took a lot of time to figure out what this stretch of Center City needed, and in addition to acquiring the restaurant (which was formerly Rarest), he also took over the hotel lobby bar at The Franklin, which opens into the restaurant.

“I tried to create a quieter space with the lobby bar,” Sandler says. “The lobby bar is date night and inside the restaurant is Cheers.”

Sandler spent the last 15 years working at the Palm, primarily the Atlantic City location, which he helped open. But don’t expect steakhouse prices at Sandler’s on 9th.

“I learned a lot there, but I didn’t want to go back to that genre,” Sandler says. “I wanted to offer convenience and comfort. Nothing on our menu so far has been over $29 — even our filet is $29.”

Sandler recruited Rob Schoell as executive chef and menu items so far will please health nuts and the most indulgent of foodies alike.

Breakfast options include everything from avocado toast to omelettes and benedicts to salted caramel French toast to breakfast sandwiches like the “Train Wreck” — which is comprised of a Taylor pork roll, egg, American cheese and long hots on a Sarcone’s Kaiser roll, in case you’re wondering.

Their all-day menu features bison burgers as well as veggie burgers, poutines, salads, housemade pasta, steak and healthier seafood dishes. There’s also a kid’s menu.

And in terms of coffee, they won’t be serving La Colombe. Sandler’s on 9th will be serving W.B. Law & Sons, a company that’s popular in the New York and New Jersey area.

“I believe I’m the first in the Philly area to carry the product,” Sandler says. It was a recommendation from my cousin. I did some research and they’re fourth generation, family-owned. They have the same philosophy that I do — keep it in the family and keep it small.”

He adds, “I’m not looking to create a brand that’s 45 restaurants large. We’re trying to do what we do, do it well and keep it small.”

Sandler’s on 9th opens to the public on Monday, June 25 for breakfast and lunch.

The restaurant is located at 834 Chestnut St.