Here’s the full menu at Sandler’s on 9th

Curious as to what the Fat Elvis is? Read on!

Want to get a sneak peek of the menu at Sandler’s on 9th? The restaurant, located at 834 Chestnut St., will open to the public on Monday, June 25 for breakfast and lunch.

While we haven’t tried anything yet, we’ve seen pictures and even got access to the full menu ahead of the restaurant’s opening and our mouths are watering.

In the pancakes department, they have one option called Fat Elvis pancakes, with nutella, chocolate crunch and tempura banana. They’ve also got a salted caramel French toast.

If breakfast sandwiches are your thing, look out for the Train Wreck, made up of a Taylor pork roll, egg, American cheese and long hots on a Sarcone’s Kaiser roll.

For healthier breakfasts, you can’t go wrong with the avocado toast with poached eggs, country bread, lemon olive oil, heirloom tomato, chili flake and sea salt.

As mentioned in our interview with owner Paul Sandler, they will be serving W.B. Law & Sons coffee.

As for their all-day menu, you can get a Philly cheesesteak Scotch egg (red pepper ketchup and pickled long hots), a lobster roll, bison burgers and even filet mignon.

The full menu is posted below.'



