Saxbys launches new student-run cafe

Saxbys has opened up a new student-run location at La Salle University. Provided

Beloved Philadelphia coffee company, Saxbys, is brewing up more than just a great cup of joe these days, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and business professionals through their Experiential Learning Program (ELP).

Five locations at college campuses across the Philadelphia region are entirely student-run, giving young people a chance to get hands-on experience to complement their studies in the classroom.

As of last week, La Salle University is the newest to take part in the program, joining Drexel University, Millersville University and Temple University as ELP sites.

Each student-run cafe has a student cafe executive officer (SCEO), who is in charge of developing marketing plans, developing community partnerships, presenting monthly profit and loss statements to the corporate team and helping their fellow students become leaders themselves.

Kyle McIntosh, a senior communication major, has been appointed as the SCEO at La Salle’s student-run cafe, located in Founders’ Hall.

“This partnership presents an incredible opportunity for La Salle students and I’m proud to be first in this role,” he says. “I look forward to creating a hospitable environment in Founders’ by testing my entrepreneurial skills and engaging closely with my fellow students.”

In exchange for his work as SCEO, McIntosh will receive mentorship, wages, bonus opportunities and school credit.

Dr. Colleen Hanycz, president of La Salle University, calls the program “a game-changer” and expresses her thanks to Saxbys founder and CEO, Nick Bayer, and his team for the opportunity.

“Entrepreneurial programs like this prepare our students for life after La Salle by helping them master skills that will help them succeed in their professional and personal lives,” she says. “Additionally, these experiential learning opportunities support innovative teaching and learning, which result in exceptional outcomes—the hallmark of a La Salle education.”

Bayer adds, “With a shared belief that all knowledge should be practical and empowering, we view this cafe as an opportunity to achieve our mutual goals while enriching the student experience through an entrepreneurial lens.”

The new cafe is located at 5698 N. Wister Street in La Salle’s Founders’ Hall. It’s open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit: saxbyscoffee.com.

