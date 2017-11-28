Scarlett Alley celebrates its 25th anniversary with a holiday open house

Haven’t started Christmas shopping yet and searching for something unique? Scarlett Alley is an adorable boutique in Old City that has been delighting patrons for 25 years.

This Wednesday, Nov. 29, they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a holiday open house from 5 pm. to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 15% off all jewelry, holiday ware and food as well as free shipping and free gift wrapping.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate Scarlett Alley’s 25th annual Holiday Open House, so what better than to bring the Old City community together by offering food, drink, discounts and merriment,” says owner Liz Scarlett.

You can find all sorts of treasures at Scarlett Alley that include items for men, women, kids and the home. From jewelry to bamboo clothing to personalized wedding bowls and vases, you can easily find something special for everyone on your list.



“We started out as furniture and art. It’s evolved. Evolved. Evolved. You’d be hard pressed to come in and not find a gift for several people as well as yourself,” Scarlett says.

“Our store is all about being eclectic. It’s casual, but sophisticated.”



If you go:



Scarlett Alley Holiday Open House

Wednesday, Nov. 29

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

241 Race St.

scarlettalley.com

