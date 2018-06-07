WTF is scrappy junk cookie dump?

Hint: It’s a flavor of chocolate ice cream that you can get in Philly.

Are you ready for scrappy junk cookie dump ice cream in chocolate? Weckerly's has it this week. Provided

You may know Weckerly’s for their delicious ice cream sandwiches, but they also serve up cones at their Fishtown retail location.

Given that today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, we thought it would be cool to find an off-the-beaten-path chocolate ice cream to find in Philadelphia.

Andy Satinsky, co-owner of Weckerly’s, gave us the scoop on a pretty decadent flavor that they have available this week. While they always have an organic chocolate ice cream on hand, they don’t always have their popular flavor, scrappy junk cookie dump, and just in time for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, they have it in chocolate.

“This week, we are taking the scraps from our cookies that we make for our sandwiches, and are making a chocolate ice cream with the cookie pieces mixed into it,” Satinsky says. “Cookie pieces include chocolate chip, dark chocolate cookie, graham cracker and pound cake.”

Move over, Ben & Jerry’s. Weckerly’s is coming for you with over-the-top ice cream goodness.

Satinsky also notes that working with chocolate ice cream can be tricky.

“Chocolate or cocoa itself lends a lot of solids and fat to the ice cream, so you need to formulate your other ingredients around it to make it scoopable and not so rich and heavy, so people can actually enjoy it,” he says. “It’s a bitter and powerful flavor. We’ve been fortunate that the core of our ice cream-making staff has a lot of culinary experience, and can approach making new flavors with nuance and care.”

At the end of the day it’s all about balance, right?

Weckerly’s is located at 9 W. Girard Ave.



For more information, visit: weckerlys.com.



