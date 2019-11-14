See Irish art during the special “Straight Out of Ireland” exhibition

Get ready to experience the beauty of the Irish this weekend.

The upcoming “Straight Out of Ireland” exhibition will show a special collection of modern art inspired by Ireland and Irish heritage from Nov. 15-17. Twenty-five Irish artists and 10 American artists joined forces to create this exhibition that shows Ireland’s natural beauty, culture and forming a connection to the country through this work. The Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia organized this exhibition to introduce a new take on Irish culture and help establish a new narrative.

“We feel it is important to help people look beyond Ireland as the land of shamrocks and Guinness and see it as a globally trendsetting hub for business, art, fashion and more,” said Irish Immigration Center of Philadelphia Board President Kathleen Kenneally in a press release.

This art exhibition is a significant first for the Center and opens its programming to embrace more of the arts. The Center, based in Upper Darby, promotes Irish culture and identity for the descendants of Irish immigrants. Their services include Irish passport and citizenship services, genealogy groups to assist with tracking ancestors and a variety of social activities and programs.

For descendants of immigrants, art and other imagery can form a deeper connection between themselves and where their family originated. This exhibition will include textiles, glass, paintings, ceramics and more. The variety of pieces and styles shown in this exhibition reflect both traditional and modern crafts in Ireland. Highlights include gorgeous jewelry, dramatic landscape paintings and abstract oil paintings.

Experience this exhibition before anyone else by attending the VIP Reception & Preview Party on the evening of Nov. 15. Tickets for this reception, which includes an open bar and meet-and-greet with artists, are $150. The art galleries are the focal points for this weekend’s exhibition, but there will be other activities to help everyone get involved. Try a jig during the Irish step dancing clinic, learn how to play Gaelic football and see a puppet show during Family Day on Sunday, Nov. 17.

“Straight Out of Ireland” runs from Nov. 15 - Nov. 17 at the Sacred Heart Academy, located at 480 S Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA. Tickets for daytime exhibition hours are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Children ages 13 and under receive free admission. Visit straightoutofireland.com to purchase tickets.