On April 10, 2018, Comedy Central’s Aaron Berg headlined the annual Sidney Kimmel Men’s Health Event at the Prime Rib in Center City.

The comedian had the audience “in stitches” cracking medical jokes in addition to telling stories from his “Mr. Manners” comedy album.

The Sidney Kimmel Men’s Health Event raised $100,000 to raise awareness about prostate cancer and support research at Jefferson’s National Cancer Institute.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.