SLT offers the perfect way to get the fitness results you've always wanted

However, working out doesn’t always come easy for everyone. Some people don’t know what workout gets the best results for their body, some are too nervous to branch out from their old routine and some people simply just don’t know even where to start. That’s where SLT comes in. The new fitness craze has taken over on the East Coast, and once you attend a class you see why.

The website itself states it’s as if cardio, strength training and Pilates had a baby, so in short, this workout gives you everything you need in one session.

SLT was founded in 2011 by fitness and wellness entrepreneur Amanda Freeman. Freeman wanted a workout that provided results, was efficient and also fun. With the use of the Megaformer (think a workout machine on steroids), Freeman got what she wanted.

SLT’s main mission is to give their clients the full-body results they have always wanted in a smart, efficient and effective workout. Each class at SLT helps work out every inch of your body by strengthening your core, lengthening your limits and toning your muscles. SLT is able to do this insanely effective workout with the Megaformer machine, the machine may look complicated, but once your trainer or class instructor gets you going, the workout is simple.

SLT works with controlled movements, in this studio slower = harder. According to their official website, slow and controlled movements have many benefits. They maximize the effort required for both directions of a movement (push and pull, in and out) by removing momentum from the equation. Slow movements also get you to muscle failure (a good thing) faster, leading to more defined muscle development and increased stamina.

The workout also works with slow-twitch muscle fibers to enable long-endurance feats. All of the movements help kickstart fat loss and increase the build-up of longer, leaner muscles. The Megaformer machine used with SLT works its magic with counter-resistance with its springs and weight of the carriage providing the perfect opportunity to improve muscular strength.

With all of the science aside, SLT truly does provide a fun, unique and high energy workout that actually works into each class. It’s always a little nerve-wracking to join a gym, yet alone try out a new workout class- but SLT is the perfect space to step outside of your comfort zone and dive into a workout that you might actually love. On the flip side, if you’re already an athlete, SLT is the perfect opportunity to try something new and get the results you already work so hard for.

The best part of it all? SLT also recently opened up their private studio for extra special and extra personal workout sessions. Feel free to bring a friend and experience everything the private sessions at SLT have to offer.

So if you’re just starting out or you want to improve your fitness levels, head to SLT to truly strengthen, lengthen and tone.

SLT Philadelphia is located at 1625 Walnut St. For more information and to sign up visit sltnyc.com.