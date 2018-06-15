Free sake bombs in Manayunk

All next week, SOMO will be hosting a Japanese gastropub pop-up.

SOMO in Manayunk is doing a special Japanese izakaya collaboration next week that will feature free sake bombs with any item from the izakaya menu.

(Not sure what an izakaya is? Think small bites of gastropub fare with a Japanese twist.)

Executive chef at SOMO, Waldemar “Val” Stryjewski, invited Chef Harrison Kim to present an izakaya pop-up from June 18 through June 24.

“I’m excited to partner with Chef Kim to create some really incredible dishes that are different from what is typically on our menu,” says Stryjewski. “This collaboration is a warm-up for Kim, who will be opening Hatsu in Ambler next fall, and I’m excited to share my kitchen and help him perfect some of the dishes that he will be serving in his new restaurant in a few months. I’m certain that Manayunk diners will enjoy the benefits of this initiative!”

You may know Chef Kim from his work at Morimoto in Philadelphia and Nobu in San Diego. He also grew up in his family’s sushi restaurant business, so he knows his stuff.

Here’s a sneak peek at the pop-up izakaya menu at SOMO:



Small Plates



Tuna Tataki - seared big-eyed tuna, cucumber seaweed salad, miso apricot vinaigrette ($10)

Local Fluke Crudo - cured duck egg, ramp oil, wild plum blossom vinegar ($10)

Kanpachi Carpaccio - Hawaiian amberjack, yuzu soy, truffle olive oil, maldon salt, black truffle shaving ($10)

Miso Salmon - candied edamame, mustard miso, pickled Romanesco ($10)

Japanese Fried Chicken (Karaage) - black garlic aioli ($8)

Grilled Duck Hearts - ginger rhubarb glaze, seven spice soy citron ($9)

Duck Confit Foie Gras Shumai - black truffle lemongrass vinaigrette ($13)

Kobe Beef Tataki - lightly seared, truffle foie glaze, pickled enoki mushroom ($18)

Pork Belly Skewers - triple smoked pork, ginger, sriracha bbq, apple fennel slaw ($9)

Fried Tofu - ginger scallion chutney, blood orange soy citron, nori threads, chili threads ($7)

Maitake Mushroom Tempura - truffle ponzu ($9)

Beet Skewers - chile garlic glaze, fennel pollen, sea salt ($7)

Spicy Edamame - garlic, orange sriracha, sesame ($7)

Oyster Uni Shooters - West Coast oyster, sea urchin, ponzu, sake, flying fish roe ($9)

Furikake Popcorn - Japanese seasoning, sesame oil ($4)



Dessert

Congee Brûlée - rice porridge, coconut milk, lemongrass, five spice ($8)

Tempura Ice Cream - green tea ice cream, pound cake, tempura batter, strawberry compote ($8)

Lychee Chocolate Tart - passion fruit puree, wonton crisps ($8)



The regular menu will also be available.

SOMO is located at 4311 Main St. in Manayunk.



For more information, visit: somomanayunk.com.

