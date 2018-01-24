Here’s what you’ll be drinking at Sour Bowl 2018

If you’re looking to chase your winter blues away, spending Pro Bowl Sunday sampling some of the rarest brews around might be a good idea. For the fourth year in a row, Sour Bowl kicks into high gear at BRU Craft & Wurst (located at 1316 Chestnut St.), accompanied by sister events Stout Bowl (at U-Bahn, located 1320 Chestnut St.) and Cider Bowl (at Cinder Copper and Lace, located at 1500 Locust St.).
Between the three locations, over 85 kegs of rare drafts will be available for customers.
"This is our favorite event of the year, and we think that it is truly special due to the depth of the list we are blessed to be able to put forth,” says Craft Concepts Group Director of General Operations, Alex Bokulich. “We spend much of the year earnestly seeking and accumulating these kegs, so there is no really no shortage of exciting product on display."
The action kicks off at BRU at 10:30 a.m. with their fourth annual Sour Bowl that includes a special brunch menu.
At noon, Stout Bowl kicks off for the third year in a row at noon at U-Bahn.
At 2 p.m., Cinder Copper & Lace begins pouring ciders for Cinder Bowl II.
Beers will be available at a first come, first served basis and are specially priced between $7 and $10.
You can view a full list of what’s available at each spot below:
Sour Bowl IV at BRU
Draft list:
Allagash James & Julia
Almanac Splendid Population
Alvinne Brett-Xit
Anderson Valley Thribble Currant
BFM Abbaye de Saint Bon-Chien
Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus
Captain Lawrence Birra DeCicco Viola
Cascade Manhattan NW
Draai Laag Ragnarok
Ducato La Luna Rossa
Fermentary Form Merry, Merry
Forest & Main Nashima
Hansen’s Oudbeitje
Hof Ten Kriek
Jolly Pumpkin Smash Grabbed and Hop Dusted
LoverBeer Pruss Perdu
Mikkeller Spontan Blueberry
New Belgium Apple Felix
OEC/Zymatore Beersyllabus
OEC/Zymatore Stramboozled
Oxbow Sacrophagus
Pizza Boy Sour Frontside Lipslide
Rodenbach Alexander
Russian River Sanctification
Second District Red AF
Upland Guava
Russian River Pliny the Elder
Bells Hopslam
Maine Lunch
Funk Double Prop
Levante Tickle Parts
Sterling Pig Hogzilla
Urban Village Paper Trail
Brunch Specials (served until 2:30 p.m.)
Biscuits & gravy
smoked cheddar biscuit, fried egg, chives
French toast bread pudding
vanilla-bourbon whipped cream, strawberry jam
Scrapple sandwich
housemade black pepper-sage scrapple, fried egg, curry ketchup
BRUnch burger
pork roll, bacon, smoked cheddar, fried egg, hot sauce
Crab benedict
potato pancake, garlic spinach, tasso, hollandaise
German breakfast
bratwurst, knackwurst, mushrooms, roast tomato, scrambled eggs, toast
Stout Bowl III at U-Bahn
Draft list:
Perennial Abraxas
Founders KBS
North Coast Bourbon Aged Rasputin XX
2SP Bourbon Russian
Prairie Bomb! (2015)
Against the Grain Bo & Luke
Brooklyn Black Ops
Firestone Walker Velvet Merkin
Evil Twin/Westbrook Imperial Mexican Biscotti Cake Break
Half Acre Barrel Aged Big Hugs
Hardywood Park Kentucky Christmas Morning
Hoppin Frog/Lervig Sippin' into Darkness
Oxbow Infinite Darkness
Nebraska MOAB
Troegs Dry Hopped Nugget Nectar
Food specials:
Pretzel w/ IPA-Cheddar Fondue
Fried Pickles
Maple-Sriracha Wings
'Loaded Baked Potato' Fries
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Fried Curds w/ Tomato Jam
Cider Bowl II at Cinder Copper & Lace
Draft list:
Jack's Breakfast Cider
Arsenal Reisling
Frecon Golden Russet
Wyndridge Heritage Reserve: Northern Spy
Stone & Key Wild Orange
Big Hill Thimbleberry
Ploughman Distlefunk
Eden Imperial Rose
Christian Drouin 'Sour' Poire
Alvinne Framboos & Sour Cherry
Ducato/Oxbow Oud Brunello
LoverBeer BeerBrugna
Russian River Supplication
Firestone Krieky Bones
Almanac Splendid Population
Anderson Valley Thribble Currant
Cascade Manhattan NW
Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale
Oxbow Double Daisy Farmer
Oxbow Luppolo
Oxbow BOBASA
Oxbow Cavern
Oxbow Liquid Swords 2017
Oxbow Barrel Aged Sasuga
Oxbow Barrel Aged Crossfade
Russian River Pliny the Elder
Bells Hopslam
Maine Lunch
Foreign Objects Mind, Body, Light, Sound
Perennial Abraxas
Perennial Vanilla Abraxas
Founders KBS
Founders CBS