Here’s what you’ll be drinking at Sour Bowl 2018

If you’re looking to chase your winter blues away, spending Pro Bowl Sunday sampling some of the rarest brews around might be a good idea. For the fourth year in a row, Sour Bowl kicks into high gear at BRU Craft & Wurst (located at 1316 Chestnut St.), accompanied by sister events Stout Bowl (at U-Bahn, located 1320 Chestnut St.) and Cider Bowl (at Cinder Copper and Lace, located at 1500 Locust St.).

Between the three locations, over 85 kegs of rare drafts will be available for customers.

"This is our favorite event of the year, and we think that it is truly special due to the depth of the list we are blessed to be able to put forth,” says Craft Concepts Group Director of General Operations, Alex Bokulich. “We spend much of the year earnestly seeking and accumulating these kegs, so there is no really no shortage of exciting product on display."

The action kicks off at BRU at 10:30 a.m. with their fourth annual Sour Bowl that includes a special brunch menu.

At noon, Stout Bowl kicks off for the third year in a row at noon at U-Bahn.

At 2 p.m., Cinder Copper & Lace begins pouring ciders for Cinder Bowl II.

Beers will be available at a first come, first served basis and are specially priced between $7 and $10.

You can view a full list of what’s available at each spot below:

Sour Bowl IV at BRU

Draft list:

Allagash James & Julia

Almanac Splendid Population

Alvinne Brett-Xit

Anderson Valley Thribble Currant

BFM Abbaye de Saint Bon-Chien

Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus

Captain Lawrence Birra DeCicco Viola

Cascade Manhattan NW

Draai Laag Ragnarok

Ducato La Luna Rossa

Fermentary Form Merry, Merry

Forest & Main Nashima

Hansen’s Oudbeitje

Hof Ten Kriek

Jolly Pumpkin Smash Grabbed and Hop Dusted

LoverBeer Pruss Perdu

Mikkeller Spontan Blueberry

New Belgium Apple Felix

OEC/Zymatore Beersyllabus

OEC/Zymatore Stramboozled

Oxbow Sacrophagus

Pizza Boy Sour Frontside Lipslide

Rodenbach Alexander

Russian River Sanctification

Second District Red AF

Upland Guava

Russian River Pliny the Elder

Bells Hopslam

Maine Lunch

Funk Double Prop

Levante Tickle Parts

Sterling Pig Hogzilla

Urban Village Paper Trail

Brunch Specials (served until 2:30 p.m.)

Biscuits & gravy

smoked cheddar biscuit, fried egg, chives

French toast bread pudding

vanilla-bourbon whipped cream, strawberry jam

Scrapple sandwich

housemade black pepper-sage scrapple, fried egg, curry ketchup

BRUnch burger

pork roll, bacon, smoked cheddar, fried egg, hot sauce

Crab benedict

potato pancake, garlic spinach, tasso, hollandaise

German breakfast

bratwurst, knackwurst, mushrooms, roast tomato, scrambled eggs, toast



Stout Bowl III at U-Bahn

Draft list:



Perennial Abraxas

Founders KBS

North Coast Bourbon Aged Rasputin XX

2SP Bourbon Russian

Prairie Bomb! (2015)

Against the Grain Bo & Luke

Brooklyn Black Ops

Firestone Walker Velvet Merkin

Evil Twin/Westbrook Imperial Mexican Biscotti Cake Break

Half Acre Barrel Aged Big Hugs

Hardywood Park Kentucky Christmas Morning

Hoppin Frog/Lervig Sippin' into Darkness

Oxbow Infinite Darkness

Nebraska MOAB

Troegs Dry Hopped Nugget Nectar

Food specials:



Pretzel w/ IPA-Cheddar Fondue

Fried Pickles

Maple-Sriracha Wings

'Loaded Baked Potato' Fries

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Fried Curds w/ Tomato Jam

Cider Bowl II at Cinder Copper & Lace

Draft list:



Jack's Breakfast Cider

Arsenal Reisling

Frecon Golden Russet

Wyndridge Heritage Reserve: Northern Spy

Stone & Key Wild Orange

Big Hill Thimbleberry

Ploughman Distlefunk

Eden Imperial Rose

Christian Drouin 'Sour' Poire

Alvinne Framboos & Sour Cherry

Ducato/Oxbow Oud Brunello

LoverBeer BeerBrugna

Russian River Supplication

Firestone Krieky Bones

Almanac Splendid Population

Anderson Valley Thribble Currant

Cascade Manhattan NW

Oxbow Farmhouse Pale Ale

Oxbow Double Daisy Farmer

Oxbow Luppolo

Oxbow BOBASA

Oxbow Cavern

Oxbow Liquid Swords 2017

Oxbow Barrel Aged Sasuga

Oxbow Barrel Aged Crossfade

Russian River Pliny the Elder

Bells Hopslam

Maine Lunch

Foreign Objects Mind, Body, Light, Sound

Perennial Abraxas

Perennial Vanilla Abraxas

Founders KBS

Founders CBS

