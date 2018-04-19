Home
 
PHOTOS: South Philly Community Acupuncture opening party at Healing Arts Collective

JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 19, 2018
Opening of South Philly Community Acupuncture at Healing Arts Collective
On Monday, April 16, South Philly Community Acupuncture hosted an intimate gathering of friends and media professionals for the opening of their newest location at the Healing Arts Collective (519 S. 9th St.)

Guests enjoyed complimentary acupuncture, reiki, massage, gong baths and more healing services. Healthy bites from FUEL and P’unk Burger were also served.

The event also celebrated the third anniversary of Healing Arts Collective.

Earlier this week, we chatted with South Philly Community Acupuncture owner, Lauren O. Buckley, about some of the benefits of acupuncture.

Did you attend the party on Monday night?

