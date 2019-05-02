Find out what makes South Street's Spring Festival so special

Head on down to South Street this Saturday to take part in one of the biggest festivals of the season, the South Street Spring Festival (SSSF). This exciting extravaganza features plenty of delectable food and drink options, fun activities, one-of-a-kind events, exciting live performances and much, much more. The SSSF is unlike any festival you have ever seen before. With more than 30 restaurants, 20 bands and more than 125 vendors participating, there is truly something for anyone of any age.

The Spring Festival is nicknamed a festival of festivals, and boy is it. Within the SSSF is a series of other unique mini festivals including Brauhaus Schmitz’s Maifest with Philadelphia’s largest maypole, National Comic Book Day with free comic giveaways, the Philly Taco Eating Contest and more.

Brauhaus Schmitz’s Maifest is a fan favorite in the City of Brotherly Love. It’s free to attend with pay-as-you-go food and beer, and limited VIP Tickets. Maifest brings the taste of Germany right to Philly with authentic German food, liters of beer, flower crown making, a schnapski tent, German Hungarian dancers and live music from the Heimatklänge band. According to the release, the VIP section will feature an exclusive appetizer buffet, served from noon to 6 p.m., along with access to private restrooms, a commemorative beer stein, exclusive beers in the VIP Brauer Bund Bierhall and seven tokens good for a beer or food item each. You can purchase tickets, tokens and more for Maifest at brauhausschmitz.com.

While exploring the festival, at 3 pm be sure to head over to the 5th Street Pepsi Stage to witness the 4th Annual Philly Taco Eating Contest. The contest challenges contestants to finish a massive “Philly Taco” which is a juicy Jim’s Cheesesteak wrapped inside of a slice of Lorenzo’s pizza. Whoever eats the massive taco the fastest will receive the grand prize-- a year’s worth of cheesesteaks and pizza. To sign up for the contest (there are only 20 slots available), email Festival@Southstreet.com with the subject line “Taco Contest”. Entry is $25 and includes a free T-shirt.

The South Street Spring Festival also falls on another special holiday for “Star Wars” fans--May the 4th be with you. If you are a fan of the galactic series or just simply a comic book fan, you’re in luck. Any guest can come dressed up in their favorite comic book hero, villain, or “Star Wars” character and celebrate National Comic Book Day with South Street’s own Atomic City Comics.

All of the excitement will surely make you hungry and this colorful festival has got you covered. Indulge in a plethora of different cuisines, beverages and cultural delicacies while frolicking down South Street. According to the release participating food and drink vendors include French Toast Bites and Lokal Lemonade by Lokal Artisan Foods, Bassetts Ice Cream, Cambur Pinton, Dr. Wutzit’s Wonder Balls, Happy Hour Dive Car, Lil Pop Shop, Mompops, MomMom’s Polish Cart, PaperMill Foods, Tuck-ins Foods and the debut of the new Street Food truck by Chef Michael Sultan.

Festival-goers can also try dishes and drinks from some of South Street’s hottest eateries including from Bridget Foy’s, Cry Baby Pasta, Neighborhood Ramen, Bahn Mi & Bottles, Bistro Romano, Brauhaus Schmitz, Copabanana, Jim’s Steaks South Street, MilkBoy, Nomad Pizza, Paddy Whacks, Puyero Venezuelan Flavors, Queen Village Food Market, Tattooed Mom, Twisted Tail and more. There will also be cafe and outdoor seating available at a few notable spots lining the street as well.

This incredible festival will also feature plenty of live entertainment set on three stages including performances from Jada Fete, Another Day Dawns, The Wonder Bars, Peace & the City Grease and more. Guests can also witness incredible aerial and circus performances from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and Airplay Entertainment throughout the festival.

The SSSF will also feature family-oriented activities and vendors spread throughout the event. According to the release over 125 boutiques, small businesses and other retailers will cater to your style, beauty, health, fitness and other shopping needs. A few participating vendors include Philly AIDS Thrift, Eye’s Gallery, Pet Snobs, Urban Princess, Tattooed Mom, Eye’s Gallery and more. Also be sure to look for dozens of non-profits, community groups and other organizations supporting South Street Headhouse District’s mission by joining the line-up.

If you go: May 4, 11 am- 8 pm, South Street between 2nd and 8th St., free, southstreet.com