Join a Spice Girls pop-up choir for Make Music Day

It’s time to “spice up your life,” or at least your Thursday night.

There’s going to be a Spice Girls pop-up choir on Thursday night and everyone's invited.

In honor of Make Music Day, held every year on June 21 around the world, East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, South Fellini and Make Music Philadelphia are hosting the event. It will be held at the Singing Fountain, at the corner of 11th and East Passyunk.

“Make Music Day is a worldwide event on the summer solstice to celebrate music,” says South Fellini co-founder and East Passyunk business owner Tony Trov. “Philadelphia will be full of events all day that invite the public to come out, learn to sing and have a good time. We’re gonna teach everyone the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe.’ The East Passyunk community did a pop-up choir during the Christmas season and the area around the Singing Fountain was completely full with over 80 people. The response was so great we wanted to do this again. We just felt like the time was right to plan this over Make Music Day. We have over 200 signed up for our second pop-up choir on Facebook. We can’t wait to see what the response will be.”

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a brief rehearsal for participants with local singer/songwriter and certified music therapist Carolyn Thorn. Then the Spice Girls pop-up choir will perform "Wannabe" and the song will even be recorded.

You can visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

The Spice Girls are an all-female pop act from the UK, who formed in 1994. They're best known for hit songs like "Wannabe," "Say You'll Be There," "Spice Up Your Life" and "2 Become 1." The group is comprised of Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Geri Haliwell.

While you wait in anticipation to sing in the Spice Girls pop-up choir, you can take a stroll down memory lane and watch the music video for "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls.