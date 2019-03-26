If you haven’t taken advantage of SPIN Philadelphia yet, you need too

The city of Philadelphia is full of unique bars, restaurants and venues that have their own flair and appeal- but none are quite as fun as SPIN Philadelphia. You may have heard of the Center City hotspot, or perhaps you’ve seen some colorful Instagram posts from your pals having the time of their lives there. But if you haven’t been to SPIN it’s hard to even explain- the atmosphere, activities, drinks and food- it’s something you will just have to see to believe.

Why you need to check out Philadelphia's newest bar, SPIN

SPIN opened its doors in the City of Brotherly Love just a few short years ago, and the 12,000-square-foot ping pong bar has taken Philly by storm, and for good reason. Anyone can take a whack at becoming a ping-pong pro (or just try and hit it a few times with your friends) while soaking in the eclectic atmosphere and indulging in their upscale fare and tasty drinks. There are 16 Olympic-grade ping pong tables ready to be used, impressive graffiti murals, a full bar, a VIP room and bar, a bathtub filled with ping pong balls, a DJ booth, bleachers for viewing the epic action-packed games and much more.

During the week it is possible to walk off the street and jump in on some action, but it’s recommended (especially for the weekends) to book ahead. Private party and event reservations are also available, whatever your needs are SPIN accommodates them- whether it’s shuffling their furniture around to create more space for you to put in your gaming system (they’ve actually done that) or reserving a whole room and bar to yourself.

SPIN offers some incredible specials throughout the week as well, including on Wednesdays from 9 pm-11 pm when ping pong games are just $10 or on Sundays when games are just $9 all day. One of the most happening and special nights of the week, however, is definitely Friday night. On Fridays, at 10 pm, SPIN pays homage to their roots and offers communal games, prizes, exhibition matches and the opportunity to take on the ping pong pros themselves.

SPIN also offers other unique events that happen every so often throughout the year, you can check out SPIN Philadelphia’s official website to view their full calendar. All these events help to bring the community together in a social, active and unique way.

What’s the best part of it all? Anyone who has played a game of ping-pong knows the struggle of always having to run after that sneaky little ball. SPIN clears that situation up with their ball boys and girls picking up your balls throughout the game, so you can focus on winning or just having fun.

If you’re not much of a pong player, don’t sweat it. SPIN isn’t just for vibrant rounds of ping-pong, it’s also an incredible bar to hang out in. The main bar area is separate from the tables creating a fun space to sip on cocktails and munch on some tasty treats. SPIN offers plenty of enticing drafts and sought after spirits- but their cocktails really take center stage. Their signature Marty Reisman cocktail (named after the great ping-pong champion) includes Montelobos Mezcal, Cosa Nostra shrub, pineapple and lime, while their Fishtown Throwdown concoction boasts Mt.Gay Rum, Cointreau, Peach Schnapps, English Breakfast Tea syrup and lemon. Mouthwatering food options include honey roasted Thai peanuts, crispy shrimp bao buns, veggie tacos, Vietnamese lettuce wraps, dry-aged beef sliders and much more. SPIN also offers an enticing happy hour and catering menu.Whatever your fancy is, SPIN has something on their menu to tickle it.

So if you’re looking for a unique night out, a great bonding event with friends or you simply just want to drink and play pong, bounce on over to SPIN Philadelphia for an unforgettable experience.

SPIN Philadelphia is located at 211 S. 15th St., visit wearespin.com to check out their hours, book a reservation and learn more.