Can’t-miss St. Patrick’s Day events in and around Philly

St. Patrick’s Day is this Saturday and Philadelphia is one of the best places you can be to celebrate it. From feasting on a traditional Irish breakfast to enjoying performances from Irish bands and Irish dancers, it’s time to dress yourself up in your finest green and make merry.

Nick’s Bar and Grille

16 S. 2nd St.

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party and Karaoke

Saturday, March 17

11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

Hungry for homemade Bailey’s Irish cheesecake, mini-grilled reuben and corned beef and cabbage? Nick’s Bar & Grille is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with festive food, beer bucket specials, karaoke and more! Get five 16-oz cans of beer to share with friends for only $12 and choose from Bud Lite, Rolling Rock, Miller Lite or Yuengling Lager. There’s also an Irish cheesecake shot that you need to try.

Mad Rex

Battle of Dublin: St. Patrick’s Day Party

1000 Frankford Ave.

Saturday, March 17

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

themadrex.com

If you’re looking to kick off your St. Patrick’s Day fun a little later, head over to Mad Rex in Fishtown for their “Battle of Dublin” party. Enjoy a plethora of food and drink specials, games like beer pong (the winner gets free beer!) and a leprechaun walking around the space all night long. For only $3, get green Bud Light Beer and for only $6, get Paddy Wides (PBR and Jim Beam). You can also get a $10 Pot of Gold, which is a bucket of five Miller High Lifes.

A post shared by MAD REX (@madrexphilly) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:21pm PST

John Henry’s Pub

St. Paddy’s Day Party

98 Cricket Ave., Ardmore

Saturday, March 17

All day long

johnhenryspubofardmore.com

Out in the burbs? There’s lots of St. Patrick’s Day fun to be had in Ardmore. John Henry’s Pub will have an Irish band playing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Irish dance performers all day long. There will also be Ireland-inspired food specials available throughout the day and specialty Irish beers on draft like Guinness Stout, Smithwicks Ale, Harp Lager and Magners Irish Cider.

McCloskey's Tavern

Irish breakfast

17 Cricket Ave., Ardmore

Saturday, March 17

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

mccloskeystavern.com

Fuel up for a day of St Patrick’s festivities at McCloskey’s Tavern in Ardmore. They will be serving up a hearty Irish breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for the full breakfast menu announcement.

Jack McShea’s

All Day Party at Jack McShea’s

34 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

Saturday, March 17

All day long

mcsheasardmore.com

Jack McShea’s has been partying all week long in advance of St. Patrick’s Day, but the big one is on Saturday. Enjoy Irish food for breakfast lunch and dinner as well as dance performances from the McDade Cara Dancers. You can also get free St. Patrick’s day t-shirts with your food purchases on a first come, first served basis.