PHOTOS: Stars Ball 2018

The event was held at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia.

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Did you attend the 2018 Stars Bar at the Crystal Tea Room? | Andre Flewellen

Little Smiles of Pennsylvania hosted their annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 14. Ten kids from St. Christopher’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Shriner’s, Nemours Al duPont and Bryn Mawr Hospital were celebrated.

Nurses and social workers nominated each star and escorted them down the red carpet for photos, autographs and gold statues, which were handed out by local celebrities, Erin Elmore and Mike Jerrick.

Were you there?

Check out our photos by Andre Flewellen.

For more information on Little Smiles of Pennsylvania, visit: littlesmilespa.org.

