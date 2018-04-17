Home
 
PHOTOS: Stars Ball 2018

The event was held at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 17, 2018
Little Smiles of Pennsylvania hosted their annual Stars Ball at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 14. Ten kids from St. Christopher’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Shriner’s, Nemours Al duPont and Bryn Mawr Hospital were celebrated.

Nurses and social workers nominated each star and escorted them down the red carpet for photos, autographs and gold statues, which were handed out by local celebrities, Erin Elmore and Mike Jerrick.

Were you there?

Check out our photos by Andre Flewellen.

For more information on Little Smiles of Pennsylvania, visit: littlesmilespa.org
 

 
 
