The Thirsty Dice is serving up a 'Stranger Things' themed menu until the end of the month

Things are getting strange over at Fairmount hotspot, the Thirsty Dice. The city's first-ever board game café recently launched a new themed menu based on the wildly popular Netflix original "Stranger Things", and already the tasty treats have been a hit.

Whether you're a fan of the hit show or not, the menu and the Thirsty Dice itself is certainly worth checking out. The cafe opened last year and already has amassed a huge following of gamers and foodies alike. As soon as you walk in the door, you feel like you've stepped into a huge game room with comfortable seats, colorful decorations, energetic vibes and of course a huge assortment of over 800 cards, board games and activities.

If the huge wall of nostalgic fun doesn't already have you excited, the bar offerings at this hotspot will certainly put a little pep in your step. The Thirsty Dice offers an appealing variety of beverages, with an assortment of enticing local and national craft beer options and unique cocktails. Guests can sip on their libations while diving headfirst into a game of "Monopoly" or "Clue", and also snack on some light bites, sandwiches or tasty appetizers. A few menu highlights include their Nashville nachos, soft pretzel sticks (regular or cinnamon sugar), short-rib cheesesteak, Caprese sandwich, an assortment of snack bowls and more. Plus the cafe also serves up Bassett's ice cream and Herman's coffee as a bonus.

But for the month of July, the real appeal is the "Stranger Things" pop-up menu. Themed dishes include Bob’s Chicken and Waffle Sandwich (a chicken sandwich made with a spicy maple aioli wrapped in an Eggo-$7), Monster Dog Tots (tater-tots topped with house-made queso sauce-$8) and Dessert Nachos (Eggo waffles with salted caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and M&M’s-$10).

If you are looking for a little more of a pick-me-up, The Thirsty Dice is also offering an Upside Down Cocktail (made with dark rum, pineapple, coriander and charcoal-$11) and a Waffle Milkshake that can also have your choice of a whiskey, rum or vodka shot added in to truly make it special (made with Bassets vanilla ice cream, maple syrup and an Eggo Waffle-$7).

The "Stranger Things" menu will be offered at the Thirsty Dice until the end of July, and with the end of the month vastly approaching if you haven't had the opportunity to check out the tasty treats----now is the time.

So if you're looking for a fun night out with your friends or you want to spend your evening in a truly unique setting head over to the Thirsty Dice for an experience you certainly won't forget.

The Thirsty Dice is located 1642 Fairmount Ave. For more information visit thirstydice.com.