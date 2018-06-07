Summer Fridays: Patty Jackson

Patty Jackson, aka Ms. Patty, is a 35-year radio industry veteran and currently, you can hear her on the air at 105.3 WDAS FM. There, she hosts the mid-day program (Cafe 105) and 4-1-1 features that have become a staple for adult listeners in the Philadelphia region. While Jackson keeps quite busy with additional media pursuits as well as taking part in various community events, she still finds time to enjoy summer in Philly. Here are a few things she’s looking forward to.

Name: Patty Jackson

Age: 54

Neighborhood: South Philly

Occupation: Mid-day announcer and entertainment reporter at 105.3 WDAS FM





What do you love most about Philly in the summer?

Hosting the summer concert series at the Dell Music Center. There are so many music stars that are joining us — Patti Labelle, Kool and The Gang, Gregory Porter and Charlie Wilson to name a few. The Dell Music Center is an outdoor concert venue at 33rd and Ridge and it is a staple of the city. People come out to celebrate summer with family, friends and great music. I am also celebrating my 35th anniversary in radio with a concert Sunday Sept 2nd, with Philly’s own Frankie Beverly and Maze and the Whispers.



Best way to keep cool?

Hanging out on Belmont Plateau with water ice!



Best thing to eat?

Hand-rolled ice cream. I love Seventh Heaven in the Rittenhouse Square area. They also have great milkshakes — I am a milkshake connoisseur. (laughs)



Best way to spend a free day?

Hanging out in the newly renovated LOVE Park — I love the food trucks.







Favorite outdoor event?

Odunde the festival at 23rd and South. It is in its 43rd year and growing up in South Philly, you show up for the food, vendors, music and of course, the people.



Best place to hang with friends?

South Street it is still the hippest place in town.



Best summer memory in Philly?

Spending the day on the Parkway when WDAS Radio hosted the annual Unity Day Festival. This event was the centerpiece of the city on the Parkway for over 25 years.