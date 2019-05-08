Head to the Delaware River Waterfront this weekend to join in on all of the fun PHOTO: Delaware River Waterfront

Sweet, sweet summertime may be a few short weeks away, but Summer on the Waterfront officially opens this weekend. Opening day for both Spruce Street Harbor Park and Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest are this Friday, May 10th.

Summer down by the Waterfront kicks off this weekend

The Delaware River Waterfront Corp. has been preparing for these incredible summer happenings for months, and finally, Philadelphians can indulge in the incredible outdoor atmosphere, tasty treats and unforgettable experiences both spots offer. Not only are both of these hotspots chock full of wildly fun activities, but opening weekend will feature special events, festivals and even a party.

According to the release this weekend’s special programming includes the Art Star Craft Bazaar at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing; the Dream Philly Children’s Festival at Cherry Street Pier; a roller skating party with Really Philly Collective at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest; competitions, prizes, live music, DJs and more. The fun continues the following weekend (May 17-May 19) before all of the parks open seven days a week on Friday, May 24.

“Programming on the waterfront is central to DRWC’s mission,” says Joseph Forkin, President of DRWC in a release. “When we activate public spaces, we add value to the lives of Philadelphia residents and visitors who enjoy hundreds of events each summer, most of them free. We’re proud to contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of the waterfront, the city, and the region.”

Summerfest will open in full swing this weekend with the city’s only outdoor roller skating rink (The Midway), a Ferris wheel, carousel, miniature golf, carnival games and Philly’s very own boardwalk. Admission to Summerfest is free and open to the public, all of the incredible attractions are pay-as-you-go.

“Few things say summer in Philadelphia quite like Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. From mini-golf under the sun to roller skating beneath the lights of the Ben Franklin Bridge, Summerfest truly brings people together for Fearless Fit activities,” said Paula Sunshine, Independence Blue Cross Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Executive in a release.

Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest, on the other hand, is a picturesque outdoor oasis filled with color, unique designs, hammocks by the water, refreshing beverages, mouth-watering vendors and more. Some top Philly spots set up shop in this gorgeous park including Chickie’s & Pete’s, Franklin Fountain, Garces, HipCityVeg and much more. The park also has a boardwalk filled with plenty of themed games including skeeball, air hockey, claw crane games, Ms. Pac Man, Basket Fever and more.

Head to SSHP every Thursday this summer as well to indulge in their XPN Waterfront Sessions filled with free musical performances by a variety of acclaimed local talent, including hip hop artists, glam rockers, indie bands and other surprise guests.

Plus, if you can’t make it to the beach during Memorial Day weekend this year, don’t sweat it. Summer at the Waterfront will be kicking off Univestival, a three-day extravaganza full of performances, make-and-take activities, fireworks, and opportunities to win special prizes each day.

There is just so much going on this summer down by the Deleware River Waterfront, every week in the city will be an incredibly fun time. Exciting highlights include: the Philadelphia Irish Festival (June 2nd), Juneteenth Festival (June 15th), Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta (July 6th-July 7th), Islamic Heritage Festival (July 13th), ACANA African Festival (August 4th) Festival of India (August 17th), Caribbean Festival (August 18th), Blue Corn Organic and Green Festival (September 1st), Brazilian Day Philadelphia (September 8th), Mexican Independence Day (September 15th) and much more.

There will also be movie screenings under the stars, concerts, fireworks, events and activities for the whole family, shopping opportunities, yoga on the Race Street Pier, unique pop-ups and more happening throughout the summer season.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest and the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing will close for the season on Sunday, Sept. 1. Spruce Street Harbor Park will open seven days a week starting on Friday, May 10, and close on Sunday, Sept. 29. For a full list of activities and more information visit delawareriverwaterfront.com