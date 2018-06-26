SWEAT Fitness has a cycling class that ends with a happy hour

We can all cheers to that!

This SWEAT Fitness cycling class is outdoors and includes a happy hour. Provided

SWEAT Fitness is shaking up your fitness routine by combining an intense cycling class with a happy hour.

Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25, you can attend their “sweat sessions” in either Fitler Square on Wednesdays (from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) or on Thursdays in Manayunk (from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.).

After the outdoor workout on stationary bikes in front of the above-mentioned SWEAT locations, attendees can enjoy a Quaker City Shrub, a new alcoholic beverage that has a healthy twist — it’s made with apple cider vinegar.

Somewhere between a beer and a cider, Quaker City Shrubs are low calorie and have a low alcohol content of 4% ABV.

“We’re turning summer happy hours into a healthier outdoor experience with Sweat & Shrub,” says Tracy Shannon, SWEAT Fitness President. “Philadelphians can get in a fulfilling workout and socialize afterwards over a low-calorie, all natural Shrub.”

You can choose from three different flavors of shrub: blackberry, grapefruit and apple.

If you’d like to attend “Sweat and Shrub,” it’s free for members of SWEAT Fitness and $10 for non-members. However, you must RSVP to attend because space is limited.

You can register at the link here for Fitler Square and here for Manayunk.

