Sylvester Stallone stopped by the Rocky statue today

Today, Sylvester Stallone stopped by the Rocky statue at the Art Museum to say hello.

Mayor Jim Kenney was also on hand to thank him for bringing the MGM Studios production of "Creed 2" to Philadelphia, which stars Stallone, Michael B. Jordan and more.

Fans of Stallone waited eagerly near the statue to get photos with the star.

Since arriving in Philadelphia a week ago, there have been Stallone sightings all around the city.

NBC10 reports that the actor was spotted at Zahav, one of the city’s top restaurants, in Society Hill. He was also seen at SWEAT fitness in Old City.

Stallone even gave the city come love on his Instagram page.

Did you see Sylvester Stallone at the Rocky statue this morning? You can check out our photos by HughE Dillon.