Philly restaurants offer takeout and delivery deals 

Take out specials like Bud & Marilyn’s fried chicken dinner for two makes it easier to “go out” for dinner while social isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Ryan Scott

Whether you need a date night or you’re already out of ideas for what to cook at home, now is a great time to support your favorite local restaurants by ordering delivery and takeout. In addition to a la carte menus, some of Philly’s favorite spots are offering great deals on family meals, dinners for two and more. Here are some takeout and delivery deals to try while you’re isolated at home in Philly.

Lalo

Get Filipino comfort food for the whole household, or splurge on extra just for you. Lalo, located at the Bourse, is offering a Family Style dinner option for two or four people. Get a little bit of everything from their menu, including veggie lumpia spring rolls, chicken adobo and Filipino grilled pork with sides, and portions designed to share. Dinner for two is $35, and a meal for four is $60. Don’t forget to order a Mama’s Leche Flan ($4) to complete the meal.

Delivery through Grubhub or curbside pickup from the Bourse Dining Hall (111 S. Independence Mall). Order pickup online at lalophilly.com

Dig

If you need something healthy to revive your working-from-home eating habits, hyper seasonal restaurant Dig is the option for you. Choose a bowl with options like their meatballs with tomato ragu, wild Alaskan salmon and spicy charred chicken. Bowls start at $9, and each comes with two sides, with options like pears and kimchi, cashew kale Caesar salad and charred broccoli. For every bowl ordered online, Dig will also donate a bowl to Broad Street Ministry to help feed people who are facing food scarcity and insecurity during the pandemic. They are also donating their leftover food to other nonprofits delivering food to homes throughout the city.

Order for pick up from multiple locations and delivery online at diginn.com

Bud & Marilyn’s

Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran’s classic American restaurant is serving comfort meals for two. Choose between a classic fried chicken dinner with charred scallion ranch, a roasted whole chicken with lemon-herb jus and stuffed meatloaf. Every option comes with veggie sides, buttermilk biscuits with honey butter and a jumbo slice of their famous cake to share. Dinners are $49, and you can also order from their a la carte menu.

Order via Caviar for delivery or pickup from 1234 Locust St. between 5 and 9 p.m., budandmarilyns.com

Iron Hill Brewery

Get dinner for the whole family and restock your beer all at the same time. Iron Hill Brewery is offering takeout and curbside pickup at multiple locations around Philly and beyond. Take advantage of deals like their variety of family bundles, which includes two meals for adults, two kids meals and an appetizer to share starting at $45. Grab two pizzas and a growler of beer for $25, and take advantage of their expanded Growler Hour for half off growlers and $5 off 4-packs Monday-Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Keep in mind that the brewery staff won’t refill your growler, but they will allow you to exchange your growler for a new one with your beer order.

Pick up at multiple locations. Order online at ironhillbrewery.com

Spread Bagelry

If you’re craving a good bagel or need to mix up your breakfast options, Spread Bagelry has you covered. The bakery is offering free delivery through Grubhub, or pick up from their Queen Village or Center City locations. Get a classic egg and cheese bagel sandwich with your choice of breakfast meat starting at $8.25, or explore their all-day breakfast sandwiches like the Nova Scramble with eggs, smoked salmon spread, tomato and onion for $9.50. Order a La Colombe coffee drink to-go with your breakfast, including their famous Draft Latte.

Delivery through Grubhub or pick up from 2401 Walnut St. or 443 South St. Order online at spreadbagelry.com

Rex 1516

Order a barbecue dinner so you don’t have to do the work at home. Rex1516 in Grad Hospital is cooking up their signature Southern-inspired cuisine for their $49 Family Dinner special. This dinner includes a rack of BBQ spare ribs, turkey and crawfish jambalaya, bacon collard greens and banana pudding. Call 267-319-1366 to place an order between 3 and 9 p.m. The full dinner menu is also available for delivery or pickup via Caviar.

Order via Caviar or call 267-319-1366 to pick up from 1516 South St. between 3 and 9 p.m., rex1516.com