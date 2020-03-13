Top spots in Philly are offering delivery and take-out

In times like these, it helps to have a whole slew of enticing take-out and delivery options in the City of Sisterly Love. Top spots around Philly are offering a wide variety of options for all Philadelphians to enjoy, which will hopefully make this time just slightly less hectic.

Cafe Ynez

The Point Breeze hotspot can help out if you're feeling a craving for authentic Mexican cuisine coming on. Menu highlights include a steak burrito ($12, made with sautéed flank steak, manchego cheese, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, refried black beans and chipotle ranch wrapped in a wheat flour tortilla) a quesadilla ($12, made with sautéed spinach with garlic, lettuce, corn, roasted poblano peppers, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheddar cheese on a wheat flour tortilla), an assortment of enticing sides including the top-selling guacamole and chips ($10) and shrimp ceviche ($13) and much more.

Delivery available, 2025 Washington Ave., cafeynez.com

Khyber Pass Pub

Philadelphians can score Southern-inspired brunch, lunch and dinner treats at this Old City hotspot. Mouthwatering options include their house-made gumbo ($11), fried green tomato BLT ($17, made with slab bacon, mayo and tabasco peppers remoulade), vegan BBQ pulled pork ($17, made with spicy vinegar-ketchup barbecue sauce and coleslaw) and more.

Delivery available, 56 S. 2nd St., khyberpasspub.com

MilkBoy

Both MilkBoy locations will be offering delivery for lunch and dinner. Their menu options offer plenty of flavorful choicess to help comfort us during these times, including their Hangover Burger ($16, made with Thai chili mayo, grilled onion, bacon, egg, American cheese and pickled peppers), wings ($13, served with a choice of sauces such as buffalo and BBQ), a caulisteak sandwich ($12, made with cauliflower, mushrooms, Tommy sauce and American Cheese) and much more.

Delivery available, 1100 Chestnut St. and 401 South St., milkboyphilly.com

Rex 1516

We could all use a little Southern comfort for our tastebuds right now, and that's where Rex 1516 comes in. The South Street eatery will be offering their enticing cuisine for all Philadelphians with options including their shells n cheese ($9, made with sharp cheddar and jalapeño bread crumbs), half a fried chicken ($25, served with rotating seasonal sides), the “Best of Philly Hamburger” ($15, an 8 oz house grind with bacon, spicy pimento cheese, crispy red onions and bib lettuce) and much more.

Delivery available, 1516 South St., rex1516.com

Square 1682

Philadelphians can score a delectable Square 1682 meal through Caviar, and when you do you are in for a treat. Enticing lunch and dinner options include their duck wings ($15), whipped burrata ($12) lemon pepper chicken ($27, made with haricot verts and 1682 Hot Sauce) and much, much more.

Delivery available, 121 S. 17th St., square1682.com

Urban Farmer

If you're stuck at home but still want a gourmet meal, look no further. Urban Farmer offers an assortment of delicious choices for both dinner and lunch including a filet ($44), The Farm Burger ($16, made with white cheddar, and aioli on a house-made English muffin and served with a choice of farm fries, fresh fruit, chips, or field greens salad), a barley brined pork chop ($32, made with hard cider brine, chestnut spaetzli, mizuna, smoked ham hocks and apple butter) and much more.

Delivery available, 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Art in the Age

Let's face it, if there was a moment to kick back and have a drink, now is that time. Philadelphians can head to Old City to Art in the Age, the fully stocked local bottle shop offers a vast array of home bar supplies including glasses, cocktail books, bottles of booze, mixers, and tinctures to go along with them. Alcohol offers a lot more than just drinking though—Philadelphians can purchase, the new Good Reverend’s Universal Spirit ($45), with a higher ABV (151 proof) than most other options, it is an ideal base for a DIY cleaning solution. Or, if you're just looking for something to sip on, patrons can also pick up a bottle of Dande Jack ($50) or Ginger Quince Cordial ($50). As a special bonus, guests can also stop by the copper-topped bar in the back of the store and sip on a specialty libation before heading out.

116 N. 3rd St., artintheage.com

Jet Wine Bar

If wine is your thing, head to Jet Wine Bar on South Street to get everything you need to stock up. Jet will offer plenty of carry-out options for all to enjoy including a selection of natural wines, dynamic reds whites, and rosés.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Philadelphia Brewing Company

Head to Kensington to get everything you need for a libation stock. The Brewing Company offers a ton of enticing choices when it comes to Philly brews including pick-six packs or growlers of staples such as Kenzinger and Pennsylvania Pale Ale or mix and match packs of Commonwealth Ciders.

2440 Frankford Ave., philadelphiabrewing.com