Taylor Swift adds second Philly show for July

Taylor Swift, the popstar behind infectious hits like “Shake it Off," “You Belong With Me” and "We Are Never Getting Back Together" is performing not one, but two Philly shows this July at Lincoln Financial Field for her “reputation” stadium tour.

Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Friday, July 13 in addition to the previously scheduled show set for Saturday, July 14.

Tickets go onsale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. but fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets in advance and more details are available here.

The Taylor Swift “reputation” stadium tour kicks off on May 8 in Arizona and this will be Swift’s fifth and sixth time performing at Lincoln Financial Field, where she made her debut in August 2011.

To hold you over until July, you can take full advantage of rocking out to "this sick beat."



