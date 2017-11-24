PHOTOS: Thanksgiving at MANNA 2017

MANNA did their first Thanksgiving in their new space, located at 420 N. 20th St.

On Thanksgiving yesterday, over 550 volunteers woke up early to volunteer their time at MANNA, to prepare and deliver 3,400 Thanksgiving meals to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

The meals included a turkey, stuffing, sweet yams, green beans and more.

It was the first Thanksgiving in their new building, located at 420 N. 20th St.



“MANNA is thrilled to celebrate our largest Thanksgiving ever and our first in our new building," says CEO of MANNA, Sue Daugherty.

"Over 500 MANNA volunteers cooked and delivered 3,400 Thanksgiving dinners to MANNA clients and their families. Today more than ever, we are thankful for the unwavering support of MANNA Volunteers on behalf of our clients. We hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

Many of the volunteers have made working at MANNA on Thanksgiving morning apart of their holiday tradition, but volunteer opportunities run yearlong.

For more information on MANNA visit mannapa.org.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

