The Bearded Ladies new pop-up cabaret experience opens this weekend

With Fringe Festival around the corner and 019 in the horizons, there is one late-night spot opening up that will surely keep all of the eclectic fun going.

The Bearded Ladies has teamed up with Opera Philadelphia, FringeArts, Vox Populi, Hidden City Philadelphia, Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation and the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs to present a new pop-up cabaret experience: Late Night Snacks. According to the release, this new hotspot will feature a unique roster of artists from both the region and around the world, including the likes of opera star Stephanie Blythe, Justin Vivian Bond, Adrienne Truscott, Martha Graham Cracker and more.

Philadelphians will love the atmosphere of this new one-of-a-kind nighttime arts oasis. Late Night Snacks is set up in a converted auto body shop on Percy Street, and The Bearded Ladies linked up with installation designer Machine Dazzle to bring the chic speakeasy-style to life for the cabaret bar. Late Night Snacks will also feature cocktails hand-crafted by bartenders from Sassafrass and the iconic Old City venue The Tin Angel, as well as the Opera Philadelphia Ale (OPA) by Flying Fish.

The Bearded Ladies wanted this colorful experience to be open for all, therefore, there will be “pay what you can” ticket options available every night to all performances of Late Night Snacks.

The lineup for Late Night Snacks is available online, but a few highlighted performers include Mx Justin Vivian Bond with Jenn Kidwell, hosted by John Jarboe; Cherdonna Shinatra and Glitter & Garbage, hosted by Adrienne Truscott; Miguel Gutierrez’s SADONNA and the moon baby, hosted by Anthony Martinez-Briggs; A Chorus Whine: Opera Chorus Tells All, hosted by Cookie Diorio with an appearance by Stephanie Blythe as Blythely Oratonio; Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers and Philadelphia Women’s Slavic Ensemble, hosted by John Jarboe; and Liz Filios with Eric Jaffe and Friends, hosted by John Jarboe.

John Jarboe and Company. Credit: Johanna Austin

Late Night Snacks will also showcase a few family-friendly cabarets as well where tickets are only $10 and kids get in for free. Ticket prices for other shows range from $10-$45 depending on the performance and whatever pay-what-you-wish option you choose.

Each performance is meant to showcase the extreme talent and fun energy the City of Brotherly Love exudes itself--- there is truly no better way to spend the late-night hours than singing and dancing in the energetic colorful atmosphere and underneath the moonlight. Every show will be different and utterly unique--- so The Bearded Ladies encourage guests to come and go as you please.

Late Night Snacks (1316 S. Percy St.) will be open Tuesday through Sundays from Sept. 7- Sept. 29. To learn more information and to purchase tickets visit fringearts.com.