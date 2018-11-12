Whether you are looking for the best pie to bring to Thanksgiving or you want to impress your friends at Friendsgiving, there are a lot of delicious options in Philly. From apple to pecan there are plenty of mouth-watering pies in the City of Brotherly Love. Here are all of the best Thanksgiving pies in Philly and where you can get them.

The Rooster

Now through Nov. 19, The Rooster is offering Philadelphians the opportunity to pre-order some of their delicious Thanksgiving pies. Anyone can pre-order a Pumpkin or Dutch Apple pie for just $35 to impress their friends and family on Turkey Day. Pies will be available for pickup on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

1526 Sansom St, cooknsolo-store.myshopify.com

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern is celebrating their Month of 1000 Pies. The popular Old City eatery will donate one pie to Philabundance, the Philadelphia-based organization devoted to driving hunger from Philly communities for every pie that is sold from now until Thanksgiving. Apple and Pumpkin pies are available for $12 or two for $20 by calling in. Pies can be picked up at Red Owl Tavern’s Grab ’n’ Go in the front of the restaurant.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

MANNA

Every year the Metropolitan AIDS Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance has their Pie in the Sky event, proceeds help prepare and deliver medically-tailored meals to neighbors living with serious illness in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Choose from Aberdeen Apple Pie, American Airlines Sky Pie, Berry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie and Sweet Potato Pie. All pies are pre-ordered and can be picked up at over 50 locations in the greater Philadelphia area on Nov. 20 and 21. Perfect if you are looking for delicious Thanksgiving pies in Philly.

420 N 20th St., mannapies.org

Magpie Artisan Pie Boutique

The name explains it all, this pie boutique offers up some of the most unique pies all handmaid and crafted with care. Their main mission is to take the great classic pies and bring a little something new to each one. Favorites of the season include Caramel Apple, Butterscotch Bourbon, Mac & Cheese Pot Pie, Chocolate Coffee Cinnamon Pecan, Shepards Pot Pie and much more.

1622 South St., iluvmagpie.com

Flying Monkey Bakery

Flying Monkey Bakery is offering a pie with a twist. Apart from their delicious Chocolate Cream Pie and Key Lime Pie the popular bakery also offers their delicious dessert creation: the Pumpple Cake. Pumpple Cake is a 2-layer cake with pies baked inside of each layer. The bottom layer is chocolate cake with a pumpkin pie inside and the top layer is a vanilla cake with an apple pie inside, the entire cake is covered with vanilla buttercream. A great spot if you are looking fro unique Thanksgiving pies in Philly.

1146 Arch St., flyingmonkeyphilly.com

Kermit's Bake Shoppe

This carry-out bakery is tucked away in South Philly, you'll smell the delicious wafts of freshly baked bread before seeing the store-front. They use the finest and freshest ingredients and even offer whole-wheat crusts and gluten-free options. The bakery offers delicious seasonal pies; past options have included Pumpkin Rosemary Anglaise Tart and Toasted Coconut Cream Tart.

2204 Washington Ave., kermitsbakeshoppe.com