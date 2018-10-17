Everything you need to know about the best haunted attractions in Philly

Halloween means all of the spooky, scary and insanely fun haunted activities pop up for our enjoyment. There are plenty of haunted places in Philly to choose from; if you have the guts for them. Here are the best haunted attractions in Philly.

Haunted Circus Mansion

Haunted Circus Mansion invites you to embark on a dark and spooky journey through the 26,000 square feet school and sanctuary. For the timid, you will depart deep below the surface for the Cellar Path which is family-friendly. For the more adventurous, get ready to head up the creepy staircase into the darkest corners of the Attic Path with blind-folded sections, non-violent touching, loud noises and strobe lighting. Afterward join in on a Halloween celebration with drinks, entertainment, apple bobbing, craft making and a haunted circus show. Plus more special activities will also take place at 9:00 P.M., including Halloween trivia and costume contests, with prizes including private lessons and Flying Trapeze classes. This cant-miss event runs every Saturday through October 27.

Saturdays, 6 P.M., Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, $5-$10, phillycircus.com

Spirit of '76 Ghost Tour

Learn about Philly's dark history as well as visiting some of the most haunted sites in the historic Old City. Hear stories about the Master of the Macabre, Edgar Allan Poe, who used to reside in Philadelphia and learn about Leo Callahan, the only prisoner to escape from Eastern State Penitentiary and never be captured. There are different tour packages available for groups and even VIP tours.

Now-Nov. 30, times vary, 325 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, tickets vary, spiritsof76.com

Terror Behind the Walls

Located inside the remains of one of Philadelphia's most infamous prisons the Eastern State Penitentiary, TBTW has six different sections each one scarier than the last. While participating, you can choose the option to be separated from your group and become apart of the show for a whole new level of terrifying fun. After the attraction join in on the After dark VIP tour for an in-depth look behind the prison's history and The Speakeasy to check out Al Capone's cell and enjoy drinks and live singing. Definitely one of the best haunted attractions in Philly.

Now-Nov. 10, times vary, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, tickets vary, easternstate.org

Soul Crawl at Laurel Hill Cemetery

The classic Halloween flashlight tour focuses on the cemetery’s rich history, and of course, some of the liveliest spirits buried within. This year, students from Jefferson University’s industrial design department will illuminate a selection of monuments for visitors to enjoy throughout the tour. Seasonal refreshments and cocktails will follow all two-hour tours aside blazing fire pits.

Oct. 19-20, 7 P.M., Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, $25, thelaurelhillcemetery.org

Fright Factory

South Philadelphia is home to this haunted factory filled with mayhem including clowns, giant spiders, screams and frights. There are three attractions to wander through (if you dare): Industrial Nightmare, South Side Sanatorium and Fright Factory Unholy.

Now- Oct. 31, times vary, 2200 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia, tickets vary, frightfactory.tv

Ghost tours of Philadelphia

Discover the dark and mysterious secrets about the city on these spooky and nail-biting tours. Join in for a candlelight walking tour along the back streets and secret gardens of Independence Park, Society Hill, and Old City, where ghostly spirits, haunted houses, and eerie graveyards lurk in the night. One of the best haunted attractions in Philly.

Year round, times vary, Signers Garden, 5th & Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $12-$20, ghosttour.com