The best Valentine’s Day date ideas in Philly

With all the Super Bowl excitement, you may have forgotten that Valentine’s Day is next week! Haven’t thought of how you’re celebrating with your boo? No need to worry. We’ve put together a list of the best Valentine’s Day date ideas for you and your lovebug. From ice skating to ghost tours, there’s something on here to suit every couple.

Wine & chocolate pairings

Wednesday, Feb. 14

12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

$25/person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford

chaddsford.com

What could be sweeter than your bae? Perhaps an afternoon of sipping wine and eating chocolates at Chaddsford Winery. With gourmet chocolates by Eclat Chocolates, pairings include dark salted caramel with 2015 Proprietors Reserve Red, vanilla crème with 2015 Harbinger , lavender chocolate with Sunset Blush, gingerbread ganache with 2015 Barrel Select Chardonnay and more.

Valentine’s Ghost Tour: Love Never Dies

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:45 p.m.

$22/person

Ghost Tours of Philadelphia

244 S. 3rd St.

ghosttour.net

Perhaps your sweetie pie has a love for all things paranormal? Go on the hauntingly romantic Valentine’s Ghost Tour with Ghost Tours of Philadelphia. For the 9th year in a row, attendees will hear stories of love and betrayal, stopping by burial grounds and historic sites, all by candlelight on this 75-minute walking tour. As of now, only the 8:45 p.m. tour is available.

Sweetheart Skate presented by Lyft

Wednesday, Feb. 14

7 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m.; 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

$25/person

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

delawareriverwaterfront.com

Take advantage of the chill in the air to go for a romantic ice skating session with your honey. For $25/person, you get the ice skating admission, skate rental, chocolates, flowers, access to the photo booth and live music. What’s more, you’ll enjoy stunning views of the Delaware River and Ben Franklin Bridge as you skate. If you plan on doing dinner someone before or after, it’s a great way to burn those extra calories, too.