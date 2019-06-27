The biggest and best events coming to Atlantic City this summer

While making plans to relax and hit the beach at the Jersey Shore this summer, make sure you plan to go see a show. Atlantic City is a destination for top touring artists and comedians. From a few of the biggest names in pop to one of the most iconic comedians of all time, here are the biggest and best acts coming to Atlantic City this summer.

Meghan Trainor

Before headlining Wawa Welcome America in Philly on Independence Day, Meghan Trainor is hitting the stage in AC. The Grammy winning pop star is known for hits like “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and “Me Too” in addition to her 2014 breakout hit “All About That Bass”. Trainor's unique sound combines pop with doo-wop, and her music is a throwback to 1960s girl groups. In addition to her biggest hits, you might hear tracks from her upcoming album “Treat Myself” during her show next week.

July 3, 8 p.m., The Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, $69-$99, theborgata.com

New Kids on the Block

If you’re in the mood to relive the early 90s, New Kids on the Block is the exact throwback you’re looking for. The group behind top hits like “Step by Step” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” reunited in 2008 and have released three studio albums in addition to remastered versions of their early work. Legendary hip-hop trios Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature round out an amazing lineup next week.

July 5, 8 p.m., The Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City NJ, $149-$249, theborgata.com

Fake Fest

See some of the best cover bands in the area that will make you do a double take during Fake Fest at the Golden Nugget. There's a full week of cover band performances different bands each night from July 8 to July 14, including Sensamotion playing the best of Bob Marley and The Prince Experience covering the "Purple Rain" singer.

July 8-July 14, Times vary, The Golden Nugget, Huron Avenue & Brigantine Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, Free, goldennugget.com

Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival

Both vegans and omnivores will love this two day festival featuring food trucks and restaurants. Enjoy food from vegan food trucks on Friday in addition to live music and other entertainment outdoors. Come back with an empty stomach to try some of the best vegan food from Atlantic City restaurants inside the Showboat Atlantic City hotel on Saturday. The festival also includes a podcasting event focused on veganism and environmental activists,

July 12-July 13, 2 p.m., Showboat Atlantic City, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, $8-$98, sprouteverywhereevents.com

Gladys Knight

Don’t miss the songstress known as the "Empress of Soul” and one of the top singers of all time according to music magazine Rolling Stone. Gladys Knight started her career as part of the group Gladys Knight & The Pips, who rose to the top with hits like “Midnight Trian to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. As a solo artist, Knight puts on a soulful performance while performing all of her hits.

July 26, 8 p.m., The Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City NJ, $69-$89, theborgata.com

Jerry Seinfeld

The iconic comedian and co-creator of the sitcom “Seinfeld” has two shows in Atlantic City coming up in August. The host and creator of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is renowned for his observational comedy that makes audiences laugh about everything from ordering food at a restaurant to the nonsensical nuances of the English language.

Aug. 9 & Aug. 10, 8 p.m., The Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City NJ, $99-$199, theborgata.com

Boyz II Men

The Philadelphia hometown heroes are loved for their a cappella harmonies and ballads that established them as one of the top acts in 1990s. The R&B group is one of the few artists to spend 50 cumulative weeks on the Billboard charts with their hits “End of the Road”, “I’ll Make Love to You” and “One Sweet Day” performed with Mariah Carey.

Aug. 23, 8 p.m., The Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, $49-$79, theborgata.com