The Bloom Philly Festival comes to the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center

Make flower crowns, sip on cocktails and so much more.

Make floral crowns at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center. Provided

If the weather lately has got you feeling down, turn that frown upside down with a fun, flowery after work event at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As part of the Bloom Philly Festival (a series of events leading up to the Philadelphia Flower Show), “Bloomin’ Make + Take” will feature DIY succulent planting by Greensgrow Farms and floral crown making, bouquet making and boutonniere making (the flower you wear on the lapel of a tuxedo) by 7Textures LLC.

What’s more, Veda will be providing spiced & everything nice cocktails and Inspired Brews will have kombucha to try.

There will also be a raffle for three pairs of tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show as well as a range of prizes from Valley Forge Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“In our region, few things usher in spring as beautifully as the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. For local businesses and residents alike, the Show’s official countdown begins with the Bloom Philly Festival, says PHS spokesperson, Kevin Feeley. “Bloom Philly’s lineup of exciting events and experiences invites everyone to participate in this nationally recognized attraction.”

If you’d like to attend “Bloomin’ Make & Take,” it costs $5 to register.

The Market & Shops at the Comcast Center are located at 1701 JFK Blvd.

For more information, visit: themarketandshopsatthecomcastcenter.com.

