The Philadelphia Zoo is opening a sky-high aerial adventure exhibit this week

The Philadelphia Zoo is reaching for the sky with their new exhibit--literally. WildWorks is a 34-foot tall aerial adventure that offers high-flying exhilarating activities and experiences that you will never forget. The official opening of this insane sky-high playground is tomorrow, May 7th at 10:30 am. WildWorks will be open to the public until Sunday, May 12th.

WildWorks is perfect for the whole family, the unique structure offers a breathtaking and wildly fun experience to any lucky participant of any age. According to the official release, WildWorks takes a Zoo visit to new heights with activities that include crossing bridges, balancing on ropes, climbing through obstacles, and taking a quick zip right to the bottom - all while safely hitched to a climbing harness.

Guests will see the Philadelphia Zoo in a whole new light, this brand new attraction is similar to the Zoo's beloved Zoo360 trail system ( an innovative system of trails that encourages animals like big cats, gorillas, primates, red pandas and more to roam above guests). Now, after seeing the animals touch the sky high above the Zoo, Philadelphians can have the same exhilarating experience.

“Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to offer an exciting and exhilarating new experience to our guests,” said the Zoo’s Chief Marketing Officer Amy Shearer in a release. “WildWorks takes the Zoo fun to new heights - 34 feet into the air, in fact! Come test your limits and experience our amazing aerial adventure. Plus, don’t miss the stunning new views of our beloved city and the Zoo itself.”

Activities include climbing through obstacles, balancing on ropes, crossing bridges, ziplining and more. WildWorks is the perfect opportunity to build self-confidence and challenge yourself in a fun and creative way. Guests can move at their own pace and choose their own path, everyone's experience with WildWorks is different and unique. Plus for kiddos, there is also a WW little tyke's system which allows children under 48 inches to explore and mimic the system used by bigger kids and adults.

“This is such an exciting time for Philadelphia and the Zoo,” added Shearer. “WildWorks is one of four new exhibits and attractions we are proud to debut in less than eight weeks - including the Zoo Key, Creatures of Habitat and The Urban Green. There is literally something new around every corner of the Zoo this spring and summer. Come experience a new adventure with us!”

Prices for this exciting new exhibit vary, according to the release, a ticket for WildWorks can range from $4-$10. A general admission Zoo ticket does not include the new exhibit, but an unlimited attractions pass per day is offered at $18 to $20 per person and includes access to all of the attractions at the Zoo including the swan boats, the carousel and the PZ train

WildWorks will be open from 10 am-4 pm and is located at the Philadelphia Zoo (3400 W Girard Ave.). For more information visit philadelphiazoo.org