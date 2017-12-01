There’s a holiday party happening at The Shops at Liberty Place

Get ready for House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree at The Shops at Liberty Place. Provided

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, The Shops at Liberty Place are hosting House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The swanky holiday party will feature delicious food from Philadelphia area restaurants like Ocean Prime, Square 1682, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse as well as drinks from Grace Winery and Bluebird Distilling.

In addition to food and drinks, there will also be live music from Exit 22 Jazz Quartet as well as models showing off the latest holiday looks. The Shops at Liberty Place will also provide swag bags to attendees chock full of offers from shops within the retail space that include holiday newcomers like Bella Turka (jewelry store), Never Too Spoiled (boho chic fashion and accessories), Old City’s Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe and Philly Socks.

“We wanted to kick-off the 2017 holiday season with a bang this year,” says Retail Shops Manager, Jill Scarlett. “And what better way to celebrate the holidays than with food, festive cocktails and fashion? House of Claus will be Philly’s biggest and best holiday party.”

What’s more, the evening has a charitable component, with proceeds from the event benefitting Variety, a nonprofit helping kids in need.

You can purchase tickets with a $10 donation here.

If you go:

‘House of Claus: A Holiday Soiree’ at The Shops at Liberty Place

Tuesday, Dec. 5

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Shops at Liberty Place

1625 Chestnut St.

tickets.com