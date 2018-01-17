There’s a new Sixers-inspired beer

On Thursday night, Misconduct Tavern will debut their latest collaboration with Conshohocken Brewery — a new Sixers-inspired beer in honor of Ben Simmons.



"After our first Sixers collaboration with Conshohocken Brewery [Hinkie's Sweet Revenge in honor of Joel Embiid], we thought it would be great to honor another player who has been a big part of the process,” says Fleming Kerr of Misconduct Tavern. Ben Simmons is making his mark on the Sixers this year and we thought it would be fun to do something with Australian hops where Simmons is from.”



All About the Benjamins is a New England-style IPA with a little bite.



“I think this is a beer that a lot of people will enjoy since it's a IPA,” Kerr says. “Beer drinkers looking for unique twist will also like it with the Australian hops, which we used to brew it."



The first Sixers-inspired brew by Misconduct was Hinkie’s Sweet Revenge, and if you haven’t tried it, there are still a few kegs left, according to Kerr.



All About the Benjamins will be available at Misconduct Tavern beginning on Thursday, Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m. Attendees can watch the Sixers vs. Celtics game as well as enter raffles for prizes.



You can also get the beer throughout the season at all Misconduct Tavern locations as well as the Conshohocken Brewery.



For more information, visit: misconducttavern.com.