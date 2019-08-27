'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo hits the stage in Philly next week

Long Island is coming to the City of Brotherly Love, but not in the way that you think.

The Long Island Medium herself, Theresa Caputo is bringing her live show “The Experience” to Parx Casino for two nights next week, and whether you’re a believer or not, this spiritual showcase is truly going to be memorable. Caputo sat down with Metro to discuss her gift, talk about why this open line of communication with the spirit world is important for grief and dive into what to expect from her live show.

When did you first realize you had a gift and when did you decide you wanted to use your gift in this capacity to help people?

I’ve been seeing spirits since I was four years old. It’s just how I grew up, sensing and feeling things that nobody else was. It wasn’t until later in my ‘20s that I discovered that I was not only connecting with my own loved ones, but also everyone else’s. It took me about 5 years to really accept and embrace my gift, because I couldn’t understand who would want to come and see a medium. But what I learned from channeling spirits is that, unfortunately, no matter who we lose or how they die, we here in the physical world are left with burdens and guilt. We’re left with all of these negative emotions that sometimes do not give us the ability to heal. So when someone has a reading, the spirits talk about things that we need to hear, not that we want to hear. There are some common things that spirits talk about--- there are common ways that people die and common burdens that people carry. But when a spirit does send me a message they want delivered, they have to validate it in some way personal for the person they wish to speak too. So it could be something that happened years ago to remind you of the happy times, or it might be something that happened after they died that you feel like they wouldn’t know about, or they might bring up something you’ve talked about that you haven’t shared with anyone else in the physical world. The reason I like them to do that is because then it shows that they hear you and nothing is truly left unsaid.

Did you ever imagine that your gift would bring you to where you are today?

Honestly, I never thought in a million years that I would be doing what I’m doing today. I was asked and approached to do a television show because my manager had lost her dad and she didn’t know how to go on after the loss of him. She said, “You helped me to live life again and everyone would be so fortunate to have this experience.” I just thought I was going to film a couple of episodes and then move on with my life, I never thought in a million years that I would be on television filming “Long Island Medium” regularly and more importantly traveling around the country on a tour bus performing live shows. It just shows that the experience is so effective. No matter where you’re seated in the theater, you will feel like you are part of it. When I come out I say a brief description of what I do, but for the most part, it’s all spirit communication. I go down in the crowd, the cameras follow me and we have screens set up so everyone can feel like they are a part of this amazing experience.

I saw you also wrote books as well, can you tell me a little more about what they are about?

I actually wrote three books, all New York Times bestsellers--- which is another crazy thing because my brother still says to this day, “You don’t even like to read how did you write three New York Times bestsellers?” Which always makes me laugh. But it was important to write these. “Good Grief” is my latest book, and what I’ve learned from spirits is that everyone grieves differently---there is no right or wrong way to grieve. So it talks about all of the stages of grief, and it also helps people who don’t know how to go on. Some people don’t want to go on after the loss of a loved one, so at the end of each chapter, I give little incentives and ideas on how to go out and really move forward. It really is just a fantastic book.

What is the most rewarding part about all of this for you? Is it ever draining?

For me, it’s not draining, it’s actually rejuvenating. It takes more energy for me to not speak to spirits than it does for me to acknowledge them and move on. A spirit may say something that means nothing to me but is life-changing for someone else. That gives people hope and it gives people peace and it helps people know that it’s okay to enjoy life. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster during readings, people feel pain, sadness and the grief, and then in the next moment, the spirits are giving us the ability to laugh. That is such a gift.

Is the process different each time during a reading?

Yes, so what basically happens is the spirit will clear out my own personal thoughts, feelings and emotions and they replace them with signs and symbols that I’ve experienced here in the physical world to relay messages to someone else. Every message and validation is different as well. The personal message is what makes people say “Wait a minute, I don’t really know if I believe in this, but how does she know this?” There are things that you would only know about, things that you’ve seen with your own two eyes. Nobody can tell you what you saw or what you went through wasn’t real. I want people to know that they still have that connection. Even if you don’t get read personally at my show, to watch it happen is powerful and absolutely amazing.

What do you hope people take away from your live show?

I want them to know that there truly is more to life than just the physical world, and more importantly that your loved ones are still with you---just in a different way. You can never break that soul bond. Be open to the signs and the symbols and embrace them.

Catch Theresa Caputo’s “The Experience” Sept. 5 and 6 at 8pm at Parx Casino.

