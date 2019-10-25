Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

9 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Oct. 25-27

ARTS & CULTURE

Art in the Sky

One Liberty Observation Deck is teaming up with JERKS Productions to put together an elevated Halloween-themed art show for one night only. Browse, shop and discover one-of-kind seasonally themed creations from local vendors and artists at this unique event. Evil Genius will be providing spirits via cash bar and Sprinkled Sweetness will also be providing tasty bites as well.

Oct. 25, 6 pm-9 pm, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St # 5700, Philadelphia, phillyfromthetop.com

LEGOLAND New York Resort on the Road

Legoland New York Resort is hitting the road and coming to the City of Brotherly Love. From October 25th to 27th Philadelphians will get a true theme park experience with large-scale LEGO models, costumed characters, interactive building activities, a simulated Dragon Coaster ride and much more.

Oct 25-27. times vary. The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, legoland.com

Daybreaker at The Met Philadelphia

Celebrate Halloween and party for a great cause with Daybreaker at The Met Philadelphia this weekend. Guests of all ages are invited to dress up in your best costume and partake in this unique themed event benefitting UFCA. The event starts off with a yoga flow class, followed by an energetic two hour dance party, and concludes with a sound meditation led by sound artist Luna Maye. Healthy snacks and beverages will also be provided.

Oct. 27, 3 pm, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, $15-$35, daybreaker.com

FAMILY

Tricks & Treats at the Manor

Families can sport their best Halloween attire and head to the historic Pennsbury Manor to join in on their 10th Annual Tricks & Treats at the Manor. The day will be filled with children's crafts and games, a corn maze, free trick or treating, a cornhole tournament, 17th-century craft demonstrations and much more.

Oct. 27, 1 pm-4 pm, Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd, Morrisville, pennsburymanor.org

Seaport Spooktacular

Head to the Independence Seaport Museum this Saturday to trick or treat on the scenic decks of the Cruiser Olympia, then on Sunday partake in plenty of themed family-fun inside the museum as well. Activities include spooky storytelling, a museum-wide scavenger hunt for a special treat, festive crafts and much more.

Oct. 26 and 27, times vary, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, phillyseaport.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Bourbon & Ben

Every Friday night from 5 pm to 7 pm starting this week holds a delicious occasion at Old City hotspot, Franklin Social. Philadelphians can indulge in their signature cocktail the Franklin 46 Apple Cider (apple cider, Makers Mark and brown sugar syrup) paired with a delicious apple cider fritter and spicy pork belly for only $12.

Every Friday, 5 pm-7 pm, Franklin Social, 401 Chestnut St., $12, marriott.com

GOING OUT

Events at Stratus Rooftop Lounge

Head to this Old City rooftop spot to partake in two fun activities this weekend. On Friday Stratus will be hosting their "Yelloween" Veuve Clicquot takeover featuring $15 glasses of Veuve and live music from DJ Craig Dash. On Saturday check out their Day of the Dead party where guests are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and sugar skull makeup and can also indulge in Espolon cocktail and bottle specials as well as live music from DeeJay Theory.

Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, 9 pm-11 pm and 7 pm-2 am, Stratus Rooftop Lounge, 433 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, stratuslounge.com

Spiked Sundays at Vesper Sporting Club

Hailed "the best place to watch the game in the city", Vesper Sporting Club really pulls out all of the stops. Guests can watch the game on a 25 screen video wall while also enjoying game day food and beverage specials (including bottles), live entertainment and much more.

Oct. 27, 1 pm, Vesper Sporting Club, 223 S Sydenham St, Philadelphia, free, vespersportsclub.com

Nick’s Bar and Grille Old City Halloween Party

Head to Nick's Bar and Grille this weekend for their annual Halloween Party. There will be a tasty line-up of festive menu additions (think “Monsterella" sticks served with a spicy fra diavolo sauce, “Gouhlash” eggrolls and “Fun size” spicy shrimp burgers), themed drink specials from the bar, a costume contest with a $100 prize and much more.

Oct. 26, 9 pm-2 am, Nick's Bar and Grille, 16 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, free, nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com