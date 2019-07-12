10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, July 12-14

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

GOING OUT

Spinbledon White Party

Head to the one-of-a-kind ping pong mecca, Spin to celebrate the spirit of Wimbledon with an exciting white party. Philadelphians are encouraged to wear their best white attire and indulge in Spin's enticing happy hour specials while also testing their skills on the venue's state-of-the-art ping pong tables. Guests will also have the chance to win special prizes including free samples of the Wimbledon Smash, white sweatbands and an English inspired prize. The next day be sure to head to Spin again with the whole family for their Kids Day featuring family-friendly activities, treats, face painting and much more.

July 12, 9 pm-12 am, Spin Philadelphia, 211 S 15th St., Philadelphia, free, wearespin.com

COMEDY

An Evening with Leslie Jones

The "Saturday Night Live" star is coming to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend and hitting the stage at the Merriam Theater. The comedy superstar is also well known for her roles in "Ghostbusters", "Sing", "Lottery Ticket" and more. Jones will be hitting the stage in Philadelphia for one night only.

July 13, 7 pm, Merriam Theater, 250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $39-$59, kimmelcenter.org

FAMILY

Genny's 19th Birthday Bash

Head to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden to celebrate Genny, the Nile hippo's 19th birthday with the whole family. Guests can join in on hippo feedings for a personal and up-close experience, indulge in birthday treats, sign a birthday card for Genny, check out the hippo curiosity table for some one-of-a-kind facts, head to the rotunda for a birthday-themed dance party and much more. The festivities will be happening all weekend long and offer something for anyone of any age.

July 12-14, various times, Camden Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, tickets vary, adventureaquarium.com

Little Chef's Pizza Class

This class is perfect for all little tykes over the age of 3. Participants will learn how to make their own mini pizza creations alongside Pizzeria Verti's chefs and culinary team. This delicious event is the perfect opportunity to create something with your little one and also take a sneak peek into how the famous pizza establishment produces their own impressive dishes. All children must be accompanied by an adult, ticket prices include admission for both.

July 13, 12 pm, Pizzeria Vetri, 1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, $35, pizzeriavetri.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Barnes on the Block

The Barnes Foundation is teaming up with Mural Arts Philadelphia this Sunday for a one-of-a-kind block party featuring food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and art. Philadelphians can indulge in delicious treats, play outdoor games, have a jam session, watch live glass blowing, check out incredible works of art and much, much more.

July 14, 5 pm-8 pm, 20th and Callowhill, Philadelphia, free, barnesfoundation.org

Laura Holzman

Laura Holzman, the author of the "Contested Image: Defining Philadelphia for the Twenty-First Century" is coming to Philly this weekend to discuss her book, dive into her inspirations and more. According to the book's website, "Contested Image" interprets the transformation through controversies over relocating art: Thomas Eakins’s painting "The Gross Clinic"; a film prop from a "Rocky" sequel; and the art collection amassed by Albert M. Barnes.

July 17, 6:30 pm, Philadelphia City Institute Branch of the Free Library, 1905 Locust St., free, libwww.freelibrary.org

MUSIC

Yuengling's 190th Anniversary Summer concert

Head to Pottsville to check out an exciting concert at America's oldest brewery. Rock band Better Than Ezra will be performing some of their greatest hits including "Desperately Wanting", "King of New Orleans", "Absolutely Still", "One More Murder", "The Time of Year" and more while at this extravaganza. Yuengling's concert is free for all ages, the band will hit the stage at 8 pm and fireworks will follow after.

July 13, 8 pm, Yuengling's Pottsville Brewery, 420 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, free, yuengling.com

Rob Thomas

Listen to the sweet-sounding tunes from one of the most popular vocalists in the country, Rob Thomas. Thomas is hitting the stage at The Met Philadelphia while on his "Chip Tooth" Tour and will be performing some of his greatest hits including "Her Diamonds", "Unwell", "Lonely No More", "If You're Gone", "She's So Mean", "Little Wonders" and more.

July 13, 8 pm, The Met Philly, 858 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $34-$124, themetphilly.com

FOOD & DRINK

Potterheads Beer Festival

Calling all witches, wizards, muggles and "Harry Potter" enthusiasts--the most magical beer festival is coming to Philly this weekend. The event will feature a vast assortment of magical ales, cider potions, a butterscotch beer tavern (a spin on Butterbeer), live music, tasty treats, trivia and much more.

July 13, 6:30 pm-10 pm, 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd St., $42+, 23rdstreetarmory.org

COMMUNITY

PSPCA

The PSPCA recently announced that they are offering Philadelphians $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions this weekend since the organization is at at cat-pacity. Anyone looking to adopt an adorable new furry member of the family can head to the PSPCA's Erie Avenue Headquarters now through Monday, July 15. The organization is also looking for fosters if now is not the right time for you to adopt.

Now-July 15, PSPCA Erie Avenue Headquarters, 350 Erie Avenue, prices vary, pspca.org