Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Step back in time with some '80s karaoke, sample over 50 different enticing beers and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

GOING OUT

'80s Karaoke

Head to The Bourse this weekend to attend their totally tubular '80s themed karaoke night. Select vendors will be getting guests into the '80s spirit with food and drink specials including "Punky Brewster" beer and a "Whiskey Business" cocktail. Guests are encouraged to dress up (themed clothes will be provided) and get up and serenade the crowd with some classic hits; prizes will be given out to the best performers.

April 12, 6 pm-8 pm, The Bourse, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, free, theboursephilly.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Mind, Body, Bubbly

Philly PR Girl's second annual health-fair extravaganza is this weekend and the main goal is to promote healthy living for your body and your soul. Guests will get to experience some of the most unique and top wellness vendors from the Philadelphia area all offering products, services, discounts and much more for self-care. MBB is also offering a special VIP hour this year as well where 40 guests will do an all-levels workout led by Top Fitness trainers Sam Williams and Geno Aloi.

April 13, 12 p.m.-2 p.m., Location 215, 990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, $29-$45, phillyprgirl.com

Marvel Preview Party

The Franklin Institutes latest exhibit "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" is opening soon, but if you want an exclusive preview you can head to the FI this Friday to get a sneak peek. There will be a panel discussion with creative talent from Marvel Comics including Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, photo opportunities with official Marvel costumed characters, aerial performances, music, a cash bar, early access to the exhibition and more.

April 12, 6 pm-10 pm, Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, $35-$45, fi.edu

Sakura Sunday 2019

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival is back for another year and this all-day celebration is bigger than ever. The festival will feature a sake garden with delicious beer and cocktails, a Samurai of the Year contest, an anime and cosplay area, a Taiko drum and dance troupe, a pet parade and so much more. All of these exciting happenings take place under gorgeous cherry blossom trees.

April 14, 9 am-5 pm, Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, 100 North Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, fee-$15, phila.gov

COMEDY

Whiz City Comedy Fest

Head to South Street this Friday and Saturday to check out over 70 comedians at different establishments all putting on free shows for your enjoyment. There will be plenty of laughter filling up the SS businesses from Milkboy to Tattooed Mom. The event will cap off with two headlining shows each night at South Street Cinema. The cinema will also be screening" Kentucky Fried Movie", "Miami Connection", and "The Muppet Movie" throughout the weekend.

April 12-13, various times, South Street, various locations, facebook.com

Chelsea Handler

The comedian, late night host and actress is hitting the stage at the new Met Philadelphia with her stand-up sit-down comedy tour. Every ticket bought for the tour will come with a copy of Handler's new book "Life Will Be the Death of Me". The books will be distributed on the day of the show.

April 12, 6:30 pm, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St, Philadelphia, $69-$114, themetphilly.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Yards Real Ale Invitational

Head to Yards Brewery this Sunday to indulge in 60 cask-conditioned beers from some of the best and boldest breweries in the area. The Real Ale Invitational's mission is to spotlight cask ales, all unfiltered and unpasteurized for optimal taste. Tickets include unlimited samples, live music and access to delicious festival-friendly bites.

April 14 12 pm-4 pm, Yards Brewing Company, 500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, $65, yardsbrewing.com

Urban Bourbon Tour

This is the ultimate tour for all booze-loving history buffs located in the City of Brotherly Love. This exciting tour takes guests on a wild ride to locations around the city where crime bosses fought turf battles during Prohibition. Guests will also be sampling enticing artisinal cocktails and indulgent hors d’oeuvres from The Twisted Tail, The Pineville and The Ranstead Room. If you can't get tickets to this month's tour, you're in luck- another exciting tour will be taking place in May as well.

April 13, 3:30 pm, The Twisted Tail, 509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, $95, distilledleadership.com

2019 Philly Showcase of Wine, Beer & Cheese

Head to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend to indulge in enticing selections of wine, beer, cheese and other specialty foods. Super Bowl LII Champion Howie Roseman will be honored at this delicious showcase; Coach Doug and Jeannie Pederson and legendary Philadelphia Coach Dick Vermeil will also be in attendance.

April 12, 5 pm-10 pm, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, $60-$100, paconvention.com

FAMILY

Easter Egg Hunt

Head to Penn Treaty Park this weekend for a fun-filled family-friendly Easter egg hunt. No need to register or reserve a spot, just show up before game time at 11 am and get ready to be on the hunt. There will be prizes and much more in store.

April 12, 11 am-2 pm, Penn Treaty Park, 1199 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, free, penntreatypark.org