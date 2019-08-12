5 fun things to do in Philly this week, August 12-15

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Enjoy a multi-course dinner cooked with CBD, embark on a ghost tour, and more. Here are five fun things to do in Philly this week.

Dogs on Deck II

Head to Royal Boucherie this Wednesday for their second annual chef-driven patio hot dog competition. Guests will enjoy four mouthwatering gourmet hot dogs crafted by top chefs and four refreshing brews from Allagash Brewing Company while at this tasty event. There will also be a “welcome dog” upon arrival from chef and owner of RB Nicholas Elmi. Participating chefs in the hot dog competition include Michael Ferrari of Res Ipsa, Andrew DiTomo of Romeo, Matt Harper of Kensington Quarters and returning champion Damon Menapace of Le Virtù.

Aug. 14, 6-8 p.m., Royal Boucherie, 52 S. 2nd St., $40, royalboucherie.com

Rhythm in the Rotunda

Every Monday head to The Shops at Liberty Place for a weekly music program in partnership with Music MonkeyJungle. This interactive class is perfect for music-loving kiddos and will be extremely fun for parents to watch while their kids partake in interactive lessons with singing and dancing in the Rotunda. Rhythm in the Rotunda is free and classes will be taking place until the fall.

Mondays, 10:30 a.m., The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., free, shopsatliberty.com

CBD Dinner with Jose Garces

Chef Jose Garces is collaborating with Chef John Mooney (of NYC’s Bell, Book & Candle and DC’s Bidwell) for a delicious multicourse dinner highlighting cooking with CBD. Garces and Mooney will heat up the kitchen with delicious CBD-infused dishes while bar owner and mixologist, Le, of Hop Sing Laundromat stirs up CBD cocktails for guests to enjoy. Tickets can be purchased on the hosting establishment Volver’s website.

Aug. 14, 6-9 p.m., Volver, 300 S. Broad St., $95, philadelphia.volverrestaurant.com

August Ghost Tours

It may not be Halloween, but there are plenty of spooky happenings occurring around the City of Brotherly Love during the month of August. Join in on one of the most unique tours in Philly and uncover burial grounds, haunted mansions, unsolved mysteries and much more. This candlelit tour will be happening nightly throughout the month of August; tours depart every night from Signers’ Garden at 5th and Chestnut streets. Any Philadelphian who wants to join in on all of the ghostly fun can save $5 on tickets by signing up online.

Nightly through Aug. 31, 7:30-9 p.m., Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut, $11-$19, ghosttour.com

Kensington Quarters and Bright Spot Farm Dinner

Head to Kensington Quarters this Thursday, when Executive Chef Matt Harper will team up with Wilmington, Delaware’s Bright Spot Farms for an enticing five-course meal that highlights the best of late-summer produce. According to the release, this hyper-seasonal dinner showcases local produce at its finest including thick cherry tomatoes, ripe cherries and bright beets. There are only 20 spots available for this exclusive event, and a full bar will be available a la carte.

Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave.,$75, kensingtonquarters.com