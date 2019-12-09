4 fun things to do in Philly this week, Dec. 9-12

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

4 fun things to do in Philly this week

Townhome Collective Piercing Party

Dana Bank, owner of Townhome Collective, is hosting a two-day piercing and holiday party featuring Dana Rebecca jewelry. Dana will be onsite to help guests “curate their perfect ear” and provide an array of jewelry from her line for guests to peruse and buy. All piercings are complimentary with the purchase of earrings, and plenty of tasty snacks and bubbly will be available for all who attend. The first session will take place Wednesday, Dec. 11 at AKA Rittenhouse Square (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.), followed by Thursday, Dec. 12 at Rebel in Suburban Square (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

Dec 11 and 12, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., various locations, Philadelphia, townhomecollective.com

Tinsel & Tidings at The Logan’s Holiday Lodge

The first three Thursdays of December are getting really festive at The Logan Hotel in downtown Philadelphia. The new Holiday Lodge themed area at The Logan will feature a Santa letter-writing station in collaboration with Philly Typewriter and The Papery, a Winter Ski Lodge Bar serving hot cocoa and festive toppings and specialty holiday cocktails that guests can sip on by a fire and a holiday Polaroid station with fun-loving props and a chic, modern-day Santa Claus. According to the release, The Logan’s Holiday Lodge will also be hosting a series of weekly, interactive workshops with local partners such as wreath-making with May with Love and personalized candles with Wax + Wine. The property’s farm-to-table restaurant, Urban Farmer, will also be hosting a gingerbread cookie and hot chocolate class as well.

Dec 12, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Logan Hotel, 1 Logan Sq, prices vary, curiocollection3.hilton.com

Holiday Pop Up in The Ritz-Carlton Chalet

If you need a spirited pick-me-up this holiday season, head to Ritz Carlton Chalet to indulge in their festively delicious pop-up bar serving a variety of tempting libations including a Cinnamon Maple Bourbon Sour, Champagne, naughty or nice hot chocolate and a decadent sweet & savory station. Tickets ($85) include one cocktail and access to the sweet & savory station. Philadelphians can also enjoy live entertainment from BVT Live and check out the Ritz’s Holiday Light Show in the hotel lobby’s grand rotunda while there (running until Jan.1).

Dec. 12 and 13, Ritz Carlton, 10 Ave. Of The Arts, Philadelphia, $85, ritzcarlton.com

PHILADANCO’s “Xmas Philes”

According to a release, PHILADANCO’s “Xmas Philes” pairs PHILADANCO’s colorful contemporary dance with popular Christmas songs and choreography by Daniel Ezralow. With a tapestry of holiday music, “Xmas Philes” mixes traditional and contemporary versions of holiday classics in a modern dance setting with Hollywood flavor. There will be four performances this week: Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. All Philadelphians who attend Dec. 12’s performance are invited to join a champagne toast to celebrate PHILADANCO’s 50th anniversary, the 60th anniversary of the Philadelphia School of Dance Arts and founder and national dance icon Joan Myers Brown following the performance.

Dec. 12-14, times vary, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $29-$49, annenbergcenter.org