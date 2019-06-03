5 fun things to do in Philly this week, June 3-6

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Test your wits at an "Indiana Jones" themed escape room, indulge in delicious BBQ and bourbon dinner and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Indiana Jones Escape Room Pop-Up

The Shops at Liberty Place is collaborating with the Mann Center and Xscape the Room for one day only to bring Philadelphians an incredible adventure--- the Raiders of the Lost Ark escape room pop-up event. Teams who are brave enough to take on this exciting task will feel like they have been transported straight into an "Indiana Jones" film and they will have to test their wits, “archaeology professor” skills and speed to beat other teams for the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see "Raiders of the Lost Ark in concert", performed live by the Reading Symphony Orchestra at The Mann Center on June 15th. If you don't want to join in on the escape room but you still want to try and win tickets for the Symphony Orchestra concert, head to the on-site table during the pop-up to register for a chance to win two tickets.

June 6, 9 am-2 pm, The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, shopsatliberty.com

Freakonomics Radio Live Show

One of the ten most popular podcasts in the country, Freakonomics Radio, is coming to the City of Brotherly Love to host a special live show on June 6 at the Kimmel Center, in partnership with WHYY. Host Stephen Dubner will be joined by "Grit" author Angela Duckworth as a co-host, and this exciting show will only be happening in Philly and for one night only. According to the release, guests will come on stage and try to wow Dubner and Duckworth with a fascinating fact, historical wrinkle or new line of research-- note that there will be a fact checker making sure every interesting piece of information is true. At the end of the evening, the live audience will vote to determine the winning guest with the most fascinating tidbit.

June 6, 7:30 pm, Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $40, kimmelcenter.org

Sixth Annual Bubby's Cook-Off

The Sixth annual Bubby's Cook-Off will feature plenty of delicious upscale barbeque and tasty bourbon. The spirited event will kick off with a BBQ face-off between Brooklyn brisket king Chef Izzy and Philly pitmaster Chad Rosenthal, there will also be a collection of premium Kentucky bourbon and whiskey to sample as well. The three-course mouthwatering BBQ dinner will be paired with the samples, then an awards ceremony will follow soon after. According to the release, Chef Yos from Hassid & Hipster in South Beach, Florida will also be on hand serving his enticing barbeque, while food and media personality, chef and restaurant consultant Hope Cohen, along with Emmy-winning writer John Markus and Cool Smoke BBQ's Tuffy Stone from Lynchburg, VA have been tapped as the event's three judges.

June 5, 6 pm, Glazier Jewish Center, 25 North State St., Newton, $200, jewishcenter.info

Summer Barre Series at Comcast Plaza

The Bar Method Rittenhouse is hosting a pop-up every Tuesday this month at The Plaza at the Comcast Center, and everyone is invited out to join in on the exciting and fitness-focused fun. The classes will be held on June 4,11,18 and 25, from 5-6:15 pm. An express class will also be held from 5:30-6:15 pm. Any Philadelphian who is interested must register online on The Bar Method Rittenhouse's website and bring their own mat, towel and water bottle. If you can't make it to any of the classes this month, July’s partner will be Pure Barre Philly, they will also be hosting an express barre class throughout the month of July.

Every Tuesday in July, 5 pm, The Plaza at the Comcast Center, 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd Comcast Center Concourse, Philadelphia, clients.mindbodyonline.com

Rowhouse Grocery's Classes

Head down to South Philly hotspot Rowhouse Grocery to check out their impressive selection of produce, treats, homemade bites and more, but guests can also partake in their fun and informative classes and delicious lunches. On June 4th from 11 am to 3 pm, join in on Rowhouse's Community Lunch with Chef Allie Hauptman and Chef Jen Holman and then be sure to get some goodie shopping done after the class ends.

June 4, 11 am-3 pm, Rowhouse Grocery, 1713 McKean St., Philadelphia, $10-$20, rowhousegrocery.com