10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, June 7-9

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Bring your furry friends to a Petpalooza, indulge in an outdoor clam bake and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

ARTS & CULTURE

West Park Arts Festival

This free all-day event is perfect for the whole family. The extravaganza will feature local craft vendors, art activities for the kiddos, food trucks serving up delicious bites, historic trolley tours and much more. This year will also feature the first-ever “FunkFest at the West Park Arts Fest,” an all-funk music lineup curated by local artist Badd Kitti and a parade led by Spiral Q, the West Philadelphia-based puppet troupe.

June 8, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., West Fairmount Park, 4160 Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, free, myphillypark.org

Odunde Festival

The largest African American street festival in the country is back for another exciting year. The Odunde Festival stretches over 15 blocks in the city and features an eclectic mix of vendors, entertainment and music. Vendors will be showcasing items and treats from many African nations, the Caribbean and Brazil.

June 9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., South St. and Grays Ferry Ave., free, odundefestival.org

2nd Saturday in Northern Liberties

This new weekly series will light up the Northern Liberties area with unique pop-ups, live music, entertainment and will also feature neighborhood-wide activations that will run throughout the summer and into fall with changing specials. This Saturday Philadelphians can enjoy giveaways, DJ music, SpinCo Hula Hoopers, special offers from D’Oliva evoo Pizza and Grill and Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria, an NLArts Chalk sidewalk activation and much, much more. Visit the official site for more details and locations.

Starts June 8, 12 pm-4 pm, various locations around Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, explorenorthernliberties.org

FAMILY

6th Annual Chestnut Hill Petapalooza

This event is perfect for all Philadelphians and their furry friends. Bring your pets to this exciting extravaganza where they can get their paw “read” to see into their future, meet baby animals (such as lambs, goats, hedgehogs and yaks), get their picture painted from an animal caricaturist, participate in a “yappy hour” and more. There will also be pet rescue organizations on site with adorable pets ready to be adopted.

June 7, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Germantown and East Highland Ave., Chestnut Hill, free, chestnuthillpa.com

FOOD & DRINKS

The Great Chefs Event

This weekend holds one of the most delicious events in the city, and it’s all for a great cause. This tasty event features more than 40 of the best chefs from across the country and around the world serving up samples in an intimate setting, an enticing auction and more. The Great Chefs Event is the original ALSF culinary event and helps benefit the amazing organization.

June 8, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Urban Outfitters HQ, 5000 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, $195, alexslemonade.org

Clam Bake on the Patio

Kick off summer the right way, with a delicious and exciting outdoor clam bake. City Tap in University City is hosting this fun extravaganza and there will be live music and refreshing brews from Cape May Brewing Co. being featured. What’s on the menu? Philadelphians can indulge in the clambake with kielbasa, potatoes and corn for only $20.

June 9, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., City Tap, 3925 Walnut St., $20, citytap.com

GOING OUT

First Fridays in Old City

On the first Friday of each month Old City’s galleries, studios, shops and restaurants open their doors for First Friday, a unique and memorable exhibition of the neighborhood’s vibrant arts scene. All of the galleries, studios, shops, bars and restaurants participating are offering drink specials, delicious food, live music and much more.

June 7, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m., various locations, Old City, Philadelphia, prices vary, oldcitydistrict.org

MUSIC

New Found Glory

The popular band is taking the City of Brotherly Love back to the good ol’ days, the early 2000s Warped Tour days that is. New Found Glory will be playing some of their greatest hits including “Hit or Miss”, “Dressed to Kill”, “My Friends Over You”, “It’s Not Your Fault” and more.

June 7, 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Franklin Music Hall, 421 N 7th St., Philadelphia, $28, bowerypresents.com

“City of Angels”

Join 11th Hour Theatre Company this weekend for this three-show concert featuring a cast of musical theatre stars and the 17-piece Big Band from The Summer Club. According to the release, this thrilling film-noir themed musical weaves together two plots, the “real” world of Stine, a celebrated author writing his first screenplay, and his steamy, mysterious, fictional detective, Stone.

June 7-8, times vary, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., $19-$39, 11thhourtheatrecompany.org

“FRANK The Man The Music Starring Bob Anderson”

If you are a Frank Sinatra fan and never got to see the legend perform live, here is your chance. Bob Anderson was with Sinatra, Martin, Davis Jr. Newton, Carson, Merv Griffin and others in their heyday, and is a master at capturing the essence of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself. This exciting concert will feel completely real and will feature some of the greatest hits of Sinatra being performed by Anderson and more.

June 7, 8 p.m., The Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St., Philadelphia, themetphilly.com