7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 22-24

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Beaujolais Noveau

2019's Beaujolais Nouveau bottles were released yesterday, and there will be 17 bars and restaurants around the city offering a taste of the delicious spirit. According to the release, there are 10 locations in the Beaujolais region and each restaurant/bar will offer their favorite bottle, by the glass, from their favorite cru (or two.) Guests stopping into participating stops can also tag @phillywineweek and #PhillyDrinksWine on Instagram for a chance to win two tickets to Philly Wine Week’s Opening Corks event on March 29, 2020. A full list of participating spots is available online.

Now-Sunday Nov. 24, times vary depending on the business, venues vary, Philadelphia, prices vary, phillywineweek.org

Aqimero’s Hot Chocolate Bar

With the weather getting chillier, there is no better time than now for a piping cup of hot chocolate, and at Aqimero in the Ritz Carlton Philadelphians can get their cocoa fix in at their new Hot Chocolate Bar. The bar opens today until Jan. 5 (Wed-Sun, 12 p.m.-10 p.m.), and will feature both of Aqimero’s signature milk and dark hot chocolates ($12) topped with bruleed marshmallows, candy canes and holiday cookies. Guests can also add $3 for an espresso shot or $5 more for a holiday spirit shot.

Now-Jan. 5, 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Aqimero, 10 Ave. Of The Arts, Philadelphia, $12+, aqimero.com

An Evening with Sutton Foster

Singer and actress Sutton Foster, most recognizable from TV Land’s hit series “Younger” is coming to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend. Foster got her start on Broadway and has even performed nationally and internationally with her musical director Michael Rafter highlighting songs from her album. Foster will be hitting the stage in Philly for one night only.

Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Kimmel Center, 250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $35+, kimmelcenter.org

ArcheDream for Humankind’s “Cornucopia”

This one-hour show is perfect for all ages and will be hitting the stage in Philly now-Nov. 24. The performance features an array of visual blacklight performances and will also incorporate some of ArcheDream for HUMANKIND’s spread of fan-favorite characters from past shows as well as a few new ones, plus never-before-seen scenes. Tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults, and the show runs without intermission.

Now-Nov. 24, performance times vary, Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S Hicks St., Philadelphia, $15-$20, adhk.org

Terrain Holiday Open House

The whole family can head over to Terrain’s Holiday Open House this weekend featuring holiday photos, family and relay games, a wreath making workshop, kid’s crafts, face painting, a beer garden, live music and much more.

Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terrain, 914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, free, shopterrain.com

Woodmere Museum’s Circle of Trees

Philadelphians can truly get into the holiday spirit at the Woodmere Art Museum this weekend. Guests can meet with Santa, join in on a tree lighting, indulge in festive treats such as hot chocolate and cookies and even check out Woodmere’s latest exhibit “Merry and Bright II: The Christmas Collection of Jeanette Turnbull” featuring a creative installation of vintage and contemporary decorations.

Nov. 23, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, free, woodmereartmuseum.org

Marlon Wayans

The popular comedian from the famous family is coming to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend. Most recently, Wayans was seen playing multiple characters in the Netflix film “Sextuplets,” and can also be seen in the upcoming biographical drama film “Respect” following the life of Aretha Franklin.

Nov. 23, 9:15 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 E Laurel St., Philadelphia, $40-$50, punchlinephilly.com