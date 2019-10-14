4 fun things to do in Philly this week, Oct. 14-17

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

4 fun things to do in Philly this week

Square 1682’s 10-year anniversary

Celebrate Square 1682’s 10 year anniversary this Monday with a variety of tasty specials. Hungry Philadelphians who head to the Center City hotspot can indulge in $10 breakfast boards to start their day off right, or head to the popular eatery for lunch or dinner for $10 appetizers and a $10 featured cocktail. Breakfast board options include the superfood board, the pastry board and the smoked salmon board; lunch and dinner appetizers include roasted brussels sprouts, burrata and an enticing meat and cheese board; and the featured cocktail is Square 1682’s smoked Old Fashioned, the Cocktail X.

Oct. 14, reservations available, Square 1682, 121 S 17th St., prices vary, square1682.com

Shofuso by Night

The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center and neighboring Shofuso Japanese House and Garden are putting together an exciting evening as part of Glow in the Park this Thursday, and the colorful extravaganza is perfect for any fall-loving Philadelphian. The event will feature drinks from Tito’s Vodka, live music by the Bachelor Boys Band and koto player Mirai Yasuyama, an interactive photo exhibit by Albert Yee in the greenhouse, performances from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts and firepits for s’more making.Guests can also indulge in small bites from the Constellation Culinary Group and tasty treats from various food trucks including So.Phie, Street Food, Vegan Commissary and Milk & Sugar. All proceeds will go to benefit Philadelphia’s parks.

Oct. 17, 7 pm, Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, 100 N. Horticulture Dr., Philadelphia, $45-$100, myphillypark.org

On the Table Philly

On the Table is a diverse community-driven event in Philadelphia aimed to bring organizations, offices, libraries, recreation centers, places of worship, local restaurants and individual homes together to share interests, talents and efforts. Everyone is invited out to pull up a chair, share a meal and network with other neighbors who call the City of Brotherly Love home. According to the official release, over the last two years, On the Table Philly has brought thousands of socially and civic-minded individuals together, with about 3,000 participants in 2017 and 5,000 in 2018. Anyone interested in registering a table can choose a time, place and what kind of meal you’d like, and let the conversation take over from there. To register a table visit philafound.org/onthetable.

Oct. 17, times vary, locations vary, Philadelphia, philafound.org

Urban Farmer’s Pumpkin Beer Fest

Head to Urban Farmer this Thursday to truly get into the fall mood and indulge in the popular eatery’s first-ever Pumpkin Beer Fest. The spirited extravaganza will feature local pumpkin brews (such as Tröegs Master of Pumpkins, Wyerbacher Imperial Pumpkin Ale, Evil Genius Trick or Treat and more all ranging $7-$14), pumpkin treats (including sugar pumpkin gnocchi and house-made doughnuts with pumpkin spice sugar and a milk chocolate pumpkin ganache) plus two enticing pumpkin cocktails. Cocktail choices include the Pumpkin, Spice and Everything Nice ($12, made with Southern Tier Pumking Reduction, All Spice Dram, Four Roses Bourbon, orange bitters and a charred orange wheel) and The Calabaza Connection ($12 with Reposado Tequila, Ramazzotti Amaro, fresh lemon juice, maple pumpkin butter and Peychaud’s Bitters). Guests can also enjoy live music from Sunshine Rob, a Halloween-themed play dough sculpture contest and a “Happy Halloween” Card Station so attendees can write notes to children at CHOP.

Oct. 17, 5 pm-8 pm, Urban Farmer, 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, pay as you go, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com