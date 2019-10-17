8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Oct. 18-20

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

SHOPPING

Clover Market

Philadelphians, get ready to shop till you drop at the traveling Clover Market. This popular shopping mecca features an interesting and unique mix of vendors selling plenty of handmade goods, artistic trinkets, colorful gifts and more while setting up shop in different parts of the area. This weekend, Clover Market will be stopping in Collingswood, and everyone is invited out to check out the interesting offerings this market provides.

Oct. 20, 10 am-4 pm, 735 N. Atlantic Ave., free, theclovermarket.com

Philly Special Pop-Up

Men, this time the shopping is all for you. This weekend, the Philadelphia based menswear label, American Trench, and menswear store, Franklin & Poe, are teaming up to host The Philly Special: A Curated Outdoor Pop-up Experience. Guests can browse the impressive selection of new and discounted goods from American Trench, Franklin & Poe, Red Wing Shoes, Manready Mercantile and more while sipping on coffee from ReAnimator Coffee and treats from Hello Donuts while at the unique pop-up.

Oct. 19, 10 am-6 pm, NKCDC Garden, 1825 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, franklinandpoe.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Global Champagne Day

Friday is truly a bubbly occasion. Global Champagne Day is October 18 and to celebrate a.kitchen+bar is offering a tasty assortment of delicious champagnes at a discounted price. A few selections include: Ployez-Jacquemart Extra Quality Brut Champagne for $60 (normally $120 a bottle); Christophe Mignon Brut Nature Meunier Blanc de Noirs $69 (normally $138 a bottle); Marie Courtin Champagne Extra Brut 'Efflorescence' $100 (normally $200 a bottle) and more. Chef Eli Collins will also be offering a specialty menu including a waffle rösti accompanied by full caviar service (market price), a seafood plateau served with lobster crab claws and a marinated seafood salad ($75) and more.

Oct. 18, reservations available, a.kitchen+bar, 135 S 18th St., Philadelphia, prices vary, akitchenandbar.com

Weckerly's Ice cream Collaboration

This weekend marks the first edition of a year-long series of collaborations with Weckerly's Ice Cream and notable Philly culinary connoisseurs. First up is Pat O’Malley, Co-Owner and Pastry Chef of Hungry Pigeon. O'Malley and Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Co-owner and Pastry Chef Jen Satinsky teamed up to create a brand new sweet treat: the "Pardon Rye French" ice cream sandwich. The delicious dessert is made with homemade cream candy scattered throughout house cultured creme fraiche ice cream sandwiched between a rye bread/shortbread cookie and slathered with concord grape jam. The sandwich and a limited run of scoops will debut at the Weckerly’s shop this Friday. A portion of all sales will also go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Oct. 18, Weckerly's Ice Cream, 9 W Girard Ave., price varies, weckerlys.com

ARTS & CULTURE

October Ghost Tours

With Halloween right around the corner, there are plenty of spooky happenings occurring around the City of Brotherly Love during the month of October. Join in on one of the most unique tours in Philly and uncover burial grounds, haunted mansions, unsolved mysteries and much more. This candlelit tour will be happening nightly throughout the month of October; tours depart every night from Signers’ Garden at 5th and Chestnut streets. Any Philadelphian who wants to join in on all of the ghostly fun can save $5 on tickets by signing up online.

Nightly through Oct. 31, 7:30-9 p.m., Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut, $11-$19, ghosttour.com

David Young and "The Battles of Germantown"

David Young, author of "The Battles of Germantown" will be at the Philadelphia City Institute this weekend to discuss his historically interesting book. "The Battles of Germantown" examines valuable lessons learned from Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood to help the public engage with the past. The rich historical event and discussion cannot be missed if you are a history buff or even just a curious mind.

Oct. 19, 3 pm, Philadelphia City Institute, 1905 Locust St., libwww.freelibrary.org

FAMILY

Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Head to the bustling Reading Terminal Market this weekend to check out their colorful Harvest Festival. The Festival will feature local fall fare from the Market's merchants, hayrides, games, live animals from the Philadelphia Zoo, live music, fall-themed activities, a beer garden and much more. All of Filbert Street by the Market will be closed off for the event and the fun kicks off at 10 am.

Oct. 19, 10 am-4 pm, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, readingterminalmarket.org

GOING OUT

23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

The largest Oktoberfest in the city is back this weekend, and this year promises to be the largest celebration yet. The Armory's Oktoberfest will feature three sessions chock full of authentic Oktoberfest fare from Brauhaus Schmitz's Executive Chef Valentin Bay, tons of beer that will fill your stein to the brim, live entertainment a ceremonial keg tapping and much more.

Oct. 18, times vary, 23rd Street Armory, 22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia, $25-$85, brauhausschmitz.com