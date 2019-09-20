8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Sept. 20-22

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FAMILY

Free Movie Night at Sister Cities Park

Head to Sister Cities Park this weekend for a free movie night perfect for the whole family. This Friday, the park will be showing 2019’s “Aladdin” and the Sister Cities Café will offer kid-friendly meals, snacks and soft drinks, along with beer, wine and cocktails for visitors 21 and older. As a bonus, starting at 7 pm, TD Bank will also be providing free popcorn.

Sept. 20, 7:30 pm, Sister Cities Park, 210 N 18th St., Philadelphia, free, centercityphila.org

ARTS & CULTURE

Free Museum Day

This Saturday, 11 of the city’s most notable museums will be offering free admission for all Philadelphians. All art-lovers, museum-aficionados and curious minds can head to the Penn Museum, Independence Seaport Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art, PAFA, Woodmere Art Museum and more to spend the day perusing the popular hotspots. A full list of participating establishments is listed online.

Sept. 21, all day, various locations, free, smithsonianmag.com

One Liberty Observation Deck’s Twilight Tours

This one-of-a-kind tour gives guests a new spooky outlook on the history of the City of Brotherly Love with a 360-degree view 57 floors up. Guests will learn all about the dark and eerie past of a few of the city's most notable landmarks and the ghosts that still haunt the halls of these establishments today. The tours will take place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 31, 2019 during all available tour times (10 am, 11 am,12 pm,1 pm,3 pm,4 pm and 5 pm.)

Now- Oct. 31, times vary, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., free with admission, phillyfromthetop.com

HEALTH & FITNESS

Daybreaker

The international early-morning wellness and dance community Daybreaker is bringing a ‘90s themed yoga session and dance party to Philly this weekend. Participants can head to the Shops at Liberty Place Sunday morning to partake in an hour-long yoga class followed by a two-hour dance party, meditation and closing ceremony with refreshment and snacks. Tickets for can be bought online through Daybreaker’s website.

Sept. 22, 9 am-12 pm, Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $20-$35, daybreaker.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Bee’s Knees Kickoff Party

Bee’s Knees week kicks off on September 23, and in honor of the sweet occasion, Prohibition Taproom will be hosting a wrap party next Sunday, September 29. Guests can sip on their “Twelve Bees” cocktail (Bar Hill gin, pear-honey-champagne syrup, lemon juice and pink peppercorn) and munch on their spicy honey wings while partying under the bee-themed decor and listening to live music or stop in later that week to try the two new menu items. Partial proceeds will directly benefit The Bee Cause Project.

Sept. 29, Prohibition Taproom, 501 N 13th St., Philadelphia, prohibitiontaproom.com

SHOPPING

Clover Market

Philadelphians, get ready to shop till you drop at the traveling Clover Market. This popular shopping mecca features an interesting and unique mix of vendors selling plenty of handmade goods, artistic trinkets, colorful gifts and more while setting up shop in different parts of the area. This weekend, Clover Market will be stopping in Bryn Mawr, and everyone is invited out to check out the interesting offerings this market provides.

Sept. 22, 10 am-4 pm, 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave., free, theclovermarket.com

GOING OUT

Terrain Autumn Bounty Festival

Head to Glenn Mills this weekend to usher in the harvest season with Terrain’s annual Autumn Bounty Festival. Guests can join in on pumpkin carving, check out a staff chili competition, compete in family-friendly games, listen to live music, sip on refreshing brews in the beer garden, shop and much, much more.

Sept. 21, 11 am-4 pm, 914 Baltimore Pike, Glenn Mills, free, shopterrain.com

Fall Harvest Festival

Chaddsforth Winery is hosting this weekend-long festival featuring seasonal wine, food, music and fun. Guests can sample some of the Festival’s seasonal drinks including the Apple Special-TEA slushie (made with spiced apple wine and Black Tea, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon) and warm spiced apple wine cocktails. The Festival will also feature food, winery tours, live music, tastings and more.

Sept. 21-22, 11 am-7 pm, Chaddsforth Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, free, chaddsford.com