5 fun things to do in Philly this week, Sept. 23-26

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Science After Hours

Calling all sleuths and amateur detectives, this Tuesday the Franklin Institute will be hosting another colorful Science After Hours event and this week’s theme is “Clue.” Guests can learn about poisons, their compositions, and the effects they have on your body with volunteers from the Science History Institute, master the secrets of body language analysis and find out how to detect a liar, witness the process used to analyze DNA, try out the techniques experts use to evaluate dirt samples, learn about alternative light sources and the tools that forensic experts use and much more while at the event.

Sept. 24, 7 pm-10 pm, Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, $20-$25, fi.edu

Bloomin’ Make + Take

This Tuesday test and improve your planting skills at the Bloomin’ Make and Take event at The Concourse at the Comcast Center. All green-thumbed Philadelphians can make their very own succulents and floral crowns while sipping on specialty beverages from Ampel Wines. Philadelphia’s horticultural and gardening gurus at Greensgrow Farms & 7Textures will also be in attendance at the event to help out and give tips.

Sept. 24, 5 pm- 7 pm, The Concourse at the Comcast Center, 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, $5, comcastcentercampus.com

Lucy Lawless Wine Tasting

Head to Jet Wine Bar this week to join in on a spirited wine tasting in honor of celebrated actress Lucy Lawless. The tasting will take place outside at Jet’s new Wine Garden and will be hosted by owner and Wining Archaeologist Jill Weber. Tickets include five enticing wines inspired by Lawless’ famous characters and light snacks, plus guests will also receive 15% off their bar tab as well as special pricing on bottles of the evening’s wines to-go. There will be two sessions happening on Tuesday and Wednesday so Philadelphians have double the opportunity to join in on the fun.

Sept. 24 and 25, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, Jet Wine Garden, 1525 South St., Philadelphia, $35, jetwinebar.com

Adulting 101

“Wait, Am I An Adult Now?” podcast has teamed up with Saxbys for a seven-part event series to help the young adults of Philadelphia figure out “Adulting” in today’s world. The first event kicks off this week and will tackle the basics of financial fitness with a budgeting workshop and a banking workshop. “Wait, Am I An Adult Now?” podcast hosts Shelby Wildgust and Sivon Pichoto will be hosting the event, and light snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Tickets are available now and can be found on the “Wait, Am I An Adult Now?” website.

Sept. 25, 6 pm-8 pm, Saxbys HQ, 2300 Chestnut St., $25, waitamianadultnow.com

“Anthropocene: The Human Epoch”

The Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University have partnered up to showcase a special screening of “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. This event is one of 115 happening around the world to bring awareness to the important documentary and the screening will also feature a discussion and Q & A moderated by the host of WHYY-FM’s “The Pulse” Maiken Scott with experts from the Academy and Drexel University.

Sept. 25, 7 pm-9 pm, The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $12-$15, ansp.org