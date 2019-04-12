There is so much going on in the City of Brotherly Love this week PHOTO: Getty

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Explore the Museum of American Revolution after hours, attend a bourbon extravaganza and much more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Bourbon Bash at Bank & Bourbon

Bank & Bourbon's annual Bourbon Bash supporting Donor’s Choose is this week and everyone of age is invited out to join in on this special night. Over the past four years, Bank & Bourbon has donated nearly $100,000 to Donors Choose reaching over 15,000 students and teachers who are involved in the educational needs support organization. The Bourbon Bash celebrates and keeps the support for the worthy cause going. The evening will feature signature dishes from Chef Thomas Harkins including beef tartare, a charcuterie and cheese station, a raw crudo station and multiple action stations featuring salmon, porchetta, cowboy steaks and pork chops; a barrel-shaped celebratory cake made by Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Kaewvichien; plenty of enticing bourbon and much more.

April 15, 6 pm-9 pm, Bank & Bourbon, 1200 Market St., Philadelphia, $69, bankandbourbon.com

History After Hours at the MOAR

This month's History After Hours event is focused on death and taxes, in honor of Tax Day coming to a close. The event will feature samples of refreshing gin cocktails made with Bluecoat's new Elderflower Gin, a Benjamin Franklin themed quizzo involving his life and work, a prize wheel where you spin to win, arts and crafts where you can design your own giant felt coin and a themed game involving tax knowledge called "The Stamp is Right". Philadelphia-based author Stephen Fried will also be holding a themed discussion entitled “The Death & Rebirth of Dr. Benjamin Rush: The Secrets He Took to His Grave Helped Rewrite American History,” based on his recent book "RUSH: Revolution, Madness and the Visionary Doctor Who Became a Founding Father". Fried will be signing copies of his book after the discussion as well. Guests who attend the History After Hours event will also have access to the museum's exhibits.

April 16, 5 pm-8 pm, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, $10, amrevmuseum.org

Manayunk Restaurant Week

Head to Manayunk to join in on this delicious week-long celebration. Top spots will be offering prix-fixe menus for $15, $25 and $35 throughout the week, and with so many options there seems to be something for everyone. A few participating restaurants include La Roca (serving up delicious taco, tamale and empanada options), Bourbon Blue (offering gumbo, jambalaya, bananas foster bread pudding and more), Chabaa (featuring savory satay options, sushi platters and mochi ice cream), Manayunk Brewing Company (serving up scallops, black & bleu bistro sirloins and enticing apple crisp) and much, much more.

April 15-26, reservations available, various locations throughout Manayunk, prices vary, manayunk.com

Avengers: Friendgame

Before the endgame, the Avengers were full force in their friend game. Philly Improv Theater will be featuring some of the city's top comedians as they pay tribute to Earth's greatest heroes in a loving ode to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new movie might not be out for another two weeks, but PIT is giving Philadelphians a chance to get in the Marvel spirit before "Endgame" hits the big screen. There will be a total of 5 shows starting on April 17 (show starts at 9 pm). Following shows will be on April 18 (9 pm), April 19 (9 pm), April 20 (3:30 pm) and another show on April 20 (9 pm). Tickets are available on Facebook or through Eventbrite.

April 17-20, various times, Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., $5-$12, phillyimprovtheater.com

Art in the Age CBD Cocktail Class

Due to popular demand, Old City hotspot Art in the Age is hosting another fun and unique class centered around the use of the medicinal marijuana extract CBD in cocktails. Guests will learn how to make two herbal driven beverages and find out new and crafty ways to dispense CBD. Lee Noble will be leading the class and demonstrating the ins and outs of classic cocktail making while mixing in the CBD flair. Price of admission includes two CBD cocktails (alcohol or non-alcoholic), Q&A about the background and potential of CBD, a mixology demonstration and the hands-on drink making workshop. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.

April 16, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, Art in the Age, 116 N 3rd St., Philadelphia, $40, artintheage.com