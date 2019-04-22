Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Test your Disney knowledge, indulge in a unique happy hour and more.Here are five fun things to do this week in Philly.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Bluebird Distilling’s Happy Hour

Bluebird Distilling’s new happy hour will be available from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will feature $9 classic cocktails, a $3 off rotating weekly cocktail and $1 off all wine and draft beer. Bar Director Matt Giarratano has come up with some new spring cocktails, including his creative twist on the Hemingway Daiquiri, for the occasion. As a bonus, also starting on Monday guests can sample Bluebird Distilling’s award-winning grain-to-glass spirits with the addition of spirit flights. Guests will receive six quarter-ounce pours for $10.

Mondays-Fridays starting April 22, 4 pm-6 pm, The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, theboursephilly.com

Beauty Blitz

Head to the Market Shops at Comcast this Tuesday to join in on the Beauty Blitz. Philadelphians are invited to freshen up their beauty routine with beauty experts at this exciting event. Indulge in a nail bar by Lacquer Lounge, makeup demos by Cheekadee Makeup plus beauty demos by L’Oreal USA’s La Roche-Posay and CerVe, CocoKitty Beauty and Franklin & Whitman.

April 23, 5 pm-7 pm, Market & Shops at Comcast Center, 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd #300, Philadelphia, $5, themarketandshopsatcomcastcenter.com

Disney Quizzo

Think you know everything there is about Disney? Here’s your chance to test out that knowledge. Head to City Tap on Thursday to go head-to-head with other quizzo teams and see who truly is the ultimate Disney master. The quizzo will cover everything from “The Lion King” to “Frozen” — no Disney stone will go unturned. First place will win a $100 City Tap House gift card, runner-up will receive a $25 City Tap House gift card. The team with the best name earns a round on the house and the team with best costumes will also earn a round on the house.

April 25, 9 pm-12 am, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St, Fl 2, Philadelphia, citytap.com

Surf and Turf Tuesday

This mouthwatering special will be running throughout the spring and summer every Tuesday at Square 1682. Indulge in a juicy, 10-ounce Angus Ribeye, half-grilled Maine lobster, crushed fingerling potatoes, charred lime, roasted garlic, drawn herb butter and chimichurri sauce for just $25 at the Center city hot spot to truly make your week special. The best part? You can also get a refreshing beer for only $3 with your surf and turf meal. Surf and turf lovers wishing to snag a seat and feast on this delicious meal can call ahead and secure a table by calling 215-563-5008.

Every Tuesday, reservations available, Square 1682, 121 S. 17th St., $25, square1682.com

Tarot Gardens

Join Atlas Obscura Society Philadelphia for this unique and fun event surrounding tarot cards at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens. Local Healing Artist Alexandra Kurowski will be leading the class and will teach a simple method of connecting with the imagery to divine your own meaning. Guests are encouraged to bring their own deck of tarot cards if they wish. Participants will also explore the process of creating a deck with Grace Duong, whose own journey to understand the tarot lead to the creation of her “Mystic Mondays” deck.

April 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., $35, phillymagicgardens.org