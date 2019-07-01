5 fun things to do in Philly this week, July 1-4

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Get an inside look at the music industry, spend the Fourth at a cookout, and much more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Summer Beer Garden at the Mütter

Head to the Mütter Museum to indulge in their one-of-a-kind seasonal beer pop-up where their medicinal garden is transformed into a delicious retreat throughout this sunny season. Philadelphians can enjoy seasonal sips including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Okie Dokie Donuts, other light snacks such as pretzels and popcorn, late-night full access to the museum after hours and much more. There are a limited amount of tickets available for the Summer Beer Garden, so be sure to reserve yours ASAP by emailing Erin at ErinS@collegeofphysicians.org. The event will be going on rain or shine and is available for anyone 21+.

July 3, 6-10 p.m., Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St., $12, muttermuseum.org

Fourth of July Brewery Cookout

If you’re not in the mood to have your own cookout this Independence Day, don’t sweat it. Love City Brewing is offering an open cookout to anyone who is staying in the city for the red, white and blue holiday. The cookout will feature refreshing draft options being poured all day long, classic cookout favorites (including burgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and more), plenty of fun outside games including cornhole and much, much more.

July 4, noon-8 p.m., Love City Brewing Company, 1023 Hamilton St., pay-as-you-go, lovecitybrewing.com

Kid Nation 2019

Get a sneak peek inside the music industry with the Live Nation Philly team. The whole family is invited out to experience this one-of-a-kind event at The Fillmore this week, and if you’re interested in the biz at all, this is truly a treat. Guests can also enjoy delicious food, a high-energy video game room, a moon bounce, live performances from The Johnny Shortcake Show, and much, much more. According to the website, all ages are welcome but children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

July 2, noon-6 p.m., The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., thefillmorephilly.com

Botanical Cocktails with Ketel One

Head to the PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street to indulge in some enticing and spirited samples from Ketel One. Philadelphians can sip tastes of Ketel’s Cucumber and Mint, Grapefruit and Rose, and Peach and Orange Blossom. Guests can also take home cucumber and mint seeds courtesy of Ketel One Botanical after the event, plus check out the other culinary and beverage options the PHS Pop-Up Garden has to offer.

July 2, 6-8 p.m., PHS Pop-Up Garden South Street, 1436 South St., phsonline.org

July Ghost Tours

It may not be Halloween, but there are plenty of spooky happenings occurring around the City of Brotherly Love during the month of July. Join in on one of the most unique tours in Philly and uncover burial grounds, haunted mansions, unsolved mysteries and much more. This candlelit tour will be happening nightly throughout the month of July; tours depart every night from Signers’ Garden at 5th and Chestnut streets. Any Philadelphian who wants to join in on all of the ghostly fun can save $5 on tickets by signing up online.

Nightly throughout July, 7:30-9 p.m., Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut, $11-$19, ghosttour.com